Three Alaska-based Type 2 emergency firefighting crews were dispatched to fight wildfires in Colorado on Friday, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry.
They are the Chevak Crew, with firefighters from Chevak and Kalskag; Hooper Bay Crew with firefighters from Hooper Bay and Scammon Bay; and the Upper Tanana #2 Crew with firefighters from Tok, Tanacross, Tetlin, Mentasta Lake and Northway.
The Hooper Bay Crew will join the Alaska Interagency Incident Team on the Grizzly Creek Fire, while the other two crews will be fighting the Cameron Peak Fire west of Fort Collins. The 60 firefighters from these three crews will join 10 other Alaska firefighting hand crews already working in the Lower 48.
In total, about 450 Alaska firefighting personnel from local, state and federal agencies are working in the Lower 48 after a much slower than usual fire season in Alaska this summer. Only about 181,120 acres burned statewide. In a typical fire season, about 650,000 acres burn in Alaska. The record is 6.5 million acres burned across Alaska in 2004.
Alaska’s emergency firefighters are hired on an as-need basis to supplement regular firefighting personnel when necessary. There are four Alaska Type 2 emergency firefighting crews in the state. The fourth is from the Fairbanks area and anticipates mobilizing soon, according to the Division of Forestry. Usually four crews are transported together on a chartered jet, but due to COVID-19, only three crews were mobilized together to ensure adequate space. Crews were also issued a COVID-19 safety briefing before leaving and will adhere to CDC guidelines in the field. Each crew member also received personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer in addition to their usual gear.
Firefighters from Alaska travel to the Lower 48 almost every year to help other agencies battle wildfires after the Alaska fire season winds down, usually in mid- to late-July. 2019 was an exception when more than 5,000 people mobilized from the Lower 48 to help with Alaska wildfires, which started in May and lasted until the end of September. This year, Alaskans get to return the favor and help the Rocky Mountain region, which is experiencing a busy fire season.
