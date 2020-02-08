Dunleavy appoints new revenue commissioner
Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed a new revenue commissioner this week, naming Anchorage Business Consultant Lucinda Mahoney to head the department.
Mahoney is the current owner of Value Solutions, LLC where she serves as a business consultant and investment manager. She formerly served as the chief financial officer for the Municipality of Anchorage as well as the executive director for the Arctic Slope Regional Development shared services center.
Dunleavy celebrated the appointment in a statement released earlier this week.
“Lucinda’s experienced background and outstanding work ethic will make her an excellent Commissioner. Her previous experience with the Municipality of Anchorage, and understanding of debt services, will be valuable to not only the Department of Revenue, but our entire state as we look to create a more prosperous future,” Dunleavy said.
Mahoney noted her shared budgetary visions for the state in a statement released at the same time as the governor’s.
“I share the Governor’s vision of obtaining long term fiscal sustainability to create opportunities for all Alaskans and move Alaska forward. I look forward to working with Governor Dunleavy and his administration to identify practical and efficient solutions to the issues our state is currently facing,” Mahoney said.
Mahoney replaces Bruce Tangeman who resigned from his position in November citing budgetary differences between him and the governor. Following Tangeman’s resignation, Dunleavy tapped Mike Barnhill to serve as acting commissioner until a permanent replacement could be chosen. Barnhill will now serve as deputy revenue commissioner.
Barnhill previously served as one of the governor’s budget policy advisors.
Dunleavy introduces supplemental budget
In a response to a number of funding shortfalls included in his operating budget last year, Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced a supplemental budget this week totaling $262.5 million, a majority of which will be spent on repaying funding for disaster response related to this summer’s devastating fire season, continued earthquake repairs and Medicaid services that were not covered under last year’s operating budget.
Following extensive public outcry over the budget cuts handed down to the state’s ferry system last year, the governor also included $12 million to the Alaska Marine Highway system.
Other funding elements of note include:
$3 million in State funds for infrastructure repairs from the 2018 Cook Inlet Earthquake;
$6.7 million in State funds to hire new Alaska State Troopers, Wildlife Troopers, and purchase Trooper equipment;
$1 million in State funds for the Pioneer Home Payment Assistance Program;
and $6 million in State funds to achieve full capacity at the Alaska Psychiatric Institute.
The $262.5 million in state funds qualifies the state for another $225 million in federal match funding, totaling a full supplemental budget of $507.9 million.
Senate passes Bishop bill for Harper honoring
The Alaska Senate passed a bill Friday honoring the late Walter Harper and naming June 7 of each year “Walter Harper Day.”
Senate Bill 144 was introduced by Fairbanks Republican Sen. Click Bishop and quickly gained 11 cosponsors prior to its unanimous passage.
“Walter Harper left an indelible mark on Alaska history when, at the young age of twenty, became the first person to stand atop the summit of Denali on June 7, 1913. The sheer stamina and exceptional self-composure he displayed during this expedition were the trademarks of this great Alaskan’s impeccable character,” Bishop said in a statement. “Walter’s thorough integration into his father’s Western culture without forfeiting an ounce of his mother’s Athabascan heritage serves as a beacon to Alaska Native and other Indigenous youth the world over.”
The bill will now be transferred to the House for consideration.
