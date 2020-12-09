A third Alaska Department of Corrections inmate has died due to complications from COVID-19.
The 78-year-old inmate had underlying health conditions and was transferred from Anchorage Correctional Center to Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage on Dec. 4, according to a DOC news release issued Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was unsentenced and had been in DOC custody since 2017 for a charge of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.
The inmate’s name will not be released in order to protect his private health information, according to the release.
