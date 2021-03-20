Authorities are seeing a rash of thefts of catalytic converters in the Fairbanks area in recent weeks.
Catalytic converters are a device attached to the exhaust system of cars and trucks.
“Inside of them, they have a couple of different precious metals that have resale value,” Fairbanks police Detective Andrew Adams said on Friday. “So they can be cut up, scrapped and those precious metals sold.”
Authorities have received multiple reports of such thefts recently, and an Alaska State Trooper sergeant said it seems to be getting worse.
Troopers are receiving about one report a day of a catalytic converter theft, according to Trooper Sgt. Brian Zeisel.
“I would say they are getting a little more brazen,” he said.
Catalytic converter theft is nothing new. The devices can net a thief hundreds of dollars, and they are easy to steal using a small saw.
“They hop under there with a little battery-powered saw and just cut the exhaust pipes,” said Adams.
One of the latest to be hit was Altrol Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, located along Van Horn Road. According to an Alaska State Trooper report filed Wednesday, several company-owned vehicles had the catalytic converters removed, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
Metropolitan Garage has been trying to get the word out about the problem since February.
“Thirty seconds with a sawzall and duffel bag, and a thief can walk off with $800 while the driver sits with over $3,000 in repairs,” according to a blog post on the Fairbanks car and truck repair shop’s website.
The garage listed vehicles vulnerable to catalytic converter theft to include the Toyota 4-Runner, Tacoma, Tundra and Prius. The Nissan Pathfinder and “all four-wheel drive pick-up trucks 1998 and newer” are easy targets, according to Metropolitan Garage.
“The Honda Element is on everyone’s list as an SUV for all things and seasons. Unfortunately, this handsome utility vehicle is first choice for parts looting,” according to Metropolitan Garage. “The location and configuration of the exhaust on the Element makes it an easy mark even in well-lit and populated areas.”
Adams said it’s difficult to solve the crime in part because “it’s almost impossible to determine which are stolen and which are not.”
Zeisel added that it’s easy to find a buyer for the stolen part.
“To get rid of these converters anymore, you don’t have to do it locally, you can do it using the internet,” he said.
A catalytic converter was recently stolen from a vehicle during the day while it was parked in a school parking lot, Zeisel said.
“It only takes literally just a minute or two to cut the converter out of the cars,” the trooper sergeant said.
These thefts are happening in both driveways and busy parking lots in Fairbanks and in the outskirts.
Tips to avoid having a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle include parking in well-lit areas or in a garage if possible.
Parking tightly against curbs, snow banks or other vehicles also makes stealing a catalytic converter less appealing.
Adams, the police detective, said that parking within view of security cameras or welding the catalytic converter to the vehicle frame might also help.
Troopers are asking anyone who has seen suspicious activity, such as a person carrying around a sawzall or exhaust parts, to call 451-5100.
