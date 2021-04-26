Since the very early days, Fairbanks has been a tourist destination. Many folks traveled up here in the summer months looking for adventure and scenery just like they do today. One such tourist was Frank G. Carpenter, a nationally known newspaper and magazine columnist who came for a looksee of Alaska and Fairbanks in the summer of 1910. The following is an excerpt from an article later written by Frank G. Carpenter, for the Oregonian in October of 1916. In this excerpt he talks about George Beraud, who was the gold assayer for the First National Bank here in Fairbanks.
I met here at Fairbanks a man who has melted more than $50,000,000 worth of gold dust and nuggets, and who is now making bullion to the amount of $3,000,000 a year. This is Mr. G.E. Beraud, the assayer of the First National Bank. He is a chemist and metallurgist of note, and was the government assayer at Dawson when they were getting out gold by the millions.
All of the banks here buy gold, and each has its melting pots where the dust and nuggets are turned into bricks for shipment outside. You see these gold bricks on the bank counters. Some are as small as a cake of sweet chocolate and others are so large that if one fell on your toes it would crush them to jelly.
The assaying and melting is usually done outside the bank. Mr. Beraud’s shop is a crude zinc shed not much better than the portable houses used for automobiles. It contains a little furnace and the various implements of the assayer, including molds, bone-ash and scales. The scales are so delicate that they will weigh a pencil mark on a sheet of fine tissue paper or a single silky hair of a baby.
The gold dust is brought into the banks by the miners in bags of buckskin as big around as your arm and about a foot long. Such bags are called pokes. The banker takes the poke and pours the metal out on the scales, and then either pays cash outright for the gold according to the weight or gives the miner a credit slip which entitles him to its actual value after it has been turned into bullion. The gold dust is of different values. Some is mixed with silver and is not worth more than $13 an ounce. Other gold dust may be worth $20 an ounce. When the dust comes to Mr. Beraud it is assayed — that is, it is melted and its gold contents tested.
The assay is made after the gold is cast into bricks. From each brick as corner is cut off with a chisel, the amount taken being about the size of a marrowfat pea. This is hammered out on an anvil and run through rollers until it is as thin as the newspaper on which this letter is printed. A little strip of this gold leaf is then taken off and weighed on the fine scales above spoken of. It is so treated by melting in a furnace that the impurities are taken out and a little button of pure gold is left. This button is weighed and its weight subtracted from the weight of the strip before it was melted. The result shows the amount of pure gold in the brick; and there are tables giving its value in dollars and cents.
I asked the assayer whether he did not covet the metal he handled. He replied: “I never think of the value. I have been working in gold so long that the stuff seems to me just like corn or oats in the hands of farmer. It is like the raw material used in machinery. It was different when I first began to assay at Dawson. I had never seen gold dust and nuggets in quantity before and I almost went crazy. I liked the look of the gold and I bought nuggets and had gold pins and chains made of them. I wore a nugget as a scarf pin and had nugget cuff buttons. After a time I grew tired of them and gave them away.”
I asked Mr. Beraud about his early experiences in Dawson. He described those days when fortunes were made in a week, detailing some of the extravagances of the miners, Said he: “The gold came so easily that they almost threw it about. The miners would go with their gold from saloon to saloon treating the crowd and throwing the poke to the bartender to weigh out the amount of each treat. They were so careless that a man might take out double the quantity and not be detected. A miner might have a thousand dollars’ worth of gold in his bag, and spend it all in an evening. Now and then one would come into a dancehall, and taking his seat in the gallery, call one of the girls to stand under him while he poured gold dust into her hair. A dancehall girl might thus cleanup $50 in a single shampoo. I remember a miner named Hauser, who fell in love with a girl and got her to marry him by paying her what she weighed in gold dust. She stepped on the scales and kicked the beam at 135 pounds avoirdupois. She weighed over 2100 ounces, which, at $18 an ounce, cost him over $38,000. (That would be over 3.7 million in today’s dollars.)
Note: Due to the percentage of impurities in our gold, the creeks in the Fairbanks Mining District had an average assay value of $16 per troy oz in those days, which was $2 per oz lower than the Klondike District assay values. It seems a shame that no one throws their gold around anymore, what glittering days those must have been! Mr. Beraud was a charter member of Men’s Igloo No. 4..
