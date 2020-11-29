While a lot of small businesses are struggling during the pandemic, the big shopping weekend has brought some hope for the holiday season, as well as new challenges to retailers and new buying patterns to customers.
“Sales have been great today, with lots of customers and a positive outlook,” the owner of Daisy May Designs Kristie Strusienski said on Saturday.
Strusienski knits and sews clothing and accessories for children and adults and stays optimistic about the upcoming winter.
“People are cautious, but Fairbanks is a very close-knit community, and we want to support the local businesses,” she said.
Great Alaskan Bowl Company is another business that saw a strong day on Friday and a lot of traffic Saturday morning, the retail manager Emily Berriochoa-Bratcher said.
With low tourism traffic earlier this year, the store took a big financial hit and needed to scale back on employment and inventory, Berriochoa-Bratcher said.
“We got down to the bone on manufacturing,” she said. “I would reorder new stuff only when it was absolutely time to recorder.”
The management also adjusted less obvious business costs to run the store as skinny as possible, for example by transferring work phones to a different more affordable company and reducing the frequency of the trash pickup.
Assistance from the government alleviated some of the financial stress for Great Alaskan Bowl Company.
“It was instrumental in helping us feel that we are going to make it,” Berriochoa-Bratcher said.
With all the adjustments and the holiday season starting, the company puts emphasis on digital advertisement on radio and in newspapers to bring in new customers, but the company also sells products online and over the phone and delivers them across the country.
To add something new and special during this holiday season, the store offers a laser engraving on any item bought in the store.
Beavers Sports approaches this holiday season with creativity as well.
For Black Friday, they did a giveaway that brought a line of socially distancing customers stretched around the corner.
In general, for the holiday shopping season, the store doesn’t see any crowds, but stays steadily busy, the operations manager Bruce Thomas said. The store offers curbside pick up and saw an uptick in their online sales — an option they offered for a while, but now made a primary selling avenue.
People gift-shoping at Beaver Sports traditionally buy small items, such as clothes, masks and socks, but this year they’re pruchaces are looking a little different.
“My impression is that people try to do Christmas shopping with fewer trips to the store,” he explained. “Instead of buying three-four gifts, they buy five or six so they don’t have to go again.”
Gift-shopping is not the only avenue that Beaver Sports is rooting for this season. Similarly to the summer season, winter sports equipment such as cross-country skis and snowshoes sell well during the pandemic.
“Anything that has to do with outside seems to have experienced a surge,” Thomas explained. “People want to be outside and safe, with a lesser need to socially distance.”
The higher demand for outdoors equipment places more stress on manufacturing facilities, some of which are not producing enough to meet the growing need.
“Part of what we are experiencing is hiccups in the supply chain,” Thomas said. “We are not as consistent with the product on hand, so if the customers have specific needs, they should shop early.”
For Christina Garcia, the owner of Jams Jellies & Things, the pandemic means another type of shortage.
“Due to COVID, a lot of people want to preserve things, so it’s harder for me to find jars because everyone wants jars,” she said. “I used to get them by $9 a case, and now it’s close to $20 a case. My costs are higher, but I haven’t raised my prices at all for the community.”
The pandemic also makes it impossible for Garcia to give out samples, and it is hard to sell jams and jellies when people can’t try them, she said.
Despite the challenges, Jams Jellies & Things is doing relatively well and continues making products from local ingredients, Garcia said.
“Our hopes for the holiday season are to stay in businesses,” she said. “But we also want to help other local small businesses to stay in business — just support each other.”
