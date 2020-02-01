It might not be obvious in the frigid winter months, but Alaska is the perfect state for growing peonies.
The voluminous, ruffled flower blooms in the state in late June, early July according to Ron Illingworth, co-owner of North Pole Peonies.
“They don’t bloom any place else in the world at that time. So we’ve got an opportunity that doesn’t exist elsewhere,” Illingworth said.
That opportunity centers around peonies as a staple in the wedding industry.
“The peonies are one of the most popular flowers. They’re particularly popular for weddings. Most weddings in the United States happen in July,” Illingworth said, noting some of Wedding season carries into August.
In Alaska’s case, according to Illingworth, it’s the only place you can get peonies for that time frame.
The Alaska Peony Growers Association, an organization of commercial peony growers, holds its winter conference annually in the state, in Anchorage, Fairbanks or Homer depending on the year.
This year’s conference brought peony growers from across the state to the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel and Conference Center for a few days of discussing flowers, pest control, marketing strategies and experiments in the peony farming industry.
Alaska Peony Growers Association President David Russell addressed a room of farmers at the Friday start of the conference, some novices and some experienced, to briefly talk about the growth of the industry.
“The other thing that I’m really excited about today is—as I was kind of walking in and looking at everybody and seeing lots of friends, and hopefully new friends — that we aren’t a fledgling industry anymore,” Russell said. “As I was looking at the programs we have today, it’s not about what varieties do we put in and how deep do we plant them and that. It’s now cold storage; it’s now risk; it’s now transportation; it’s now all the things that a real industry does after they’ve done some of that initial work.”
Russell noted he’s super excited they have the opportunity to really jump into the world market. He announced they are now shipping to Europe.
Going through the next few days of meeting, he requested member input on APGA matters such as whether to remain a grower’s association or become the American Peony Association, if they should bring in adjacent entities as members, how they can best bring quality to farms across the state and how they can increase efficiency going forward in order to enter contract agreements.
Illingworth introduced the first speaker, Johanna Herron, with the state Division of Agriculture.
“One of the wonderful things that’s happened is the state got along with some other individuals to assist in this—they got a large grant, a technical assistance grant,” he said.
Herron’s talk, Technical Assistance for Specialty Crops, Mitigating Pest-Related Trade Barriers for the Alaska Peony Industry, discussed the grant the division secured.
Herron told the News-Miner in an interview that it was approximately $1.4 million for the full three-year duration of the grant.
“So what it was is the Division of Agriculture applied as the principal investigator, and so we were the main applicant,” she said, “and so the funder is the Foreign Ag. service for USDA.”
They give the division the grant, she explained, and then the Division of Agriculture has partner organizations, Washington State University and USDA Agriculture Research Services, which do the project: studying thrips, an insect that feeds on plants.
“We’re doing work on behalf of the peony industry,” she said. “So research and capacity building stuff like that.”
She also touched on some restructuring of the Division of Agriculture during her speech.
Inspection and Marketing services within the division, for example, have now been combined. The division also developed a vision this year, which according to Herron, is that everyone has access to Alaska food and farm products.
“We added farm products because we know agriculture is not just about food. That is where peonies fit in. We were intentional with that. My team fought hard about this. They really wanted to point out that we recognize the peony industry,” she said.
Workshop time
Another component of the conference was the time for workshops.
Illingworth noted people attending have the opportunity to network with other people throughout the state who are growing peonies and might be doing it differently.
“You also get to hear what the latest research is on pest control, on the disease controls, what are problems, how to handle them, what can you do to extend the life of the peony in your chiller, which then will extend the life of your peony in what we call vase life. After you stick it in the vase how long is it going to last?” he said. “Then you learn marketing skills, how to manage a farm as far as financially.”
Some of the farmers, Illingworth said, reach a point where they say ‘I’m not going to be doing this that much longer’ so they have workshops on succession planning as well.
Illingworth was leading his own workshop late Friday afternoon, Beginning Farmer Grant Program Discussion, where newcomers to the peony industry were able to talk with him.
People asked about where to get supplies, how to find resources for beginning and if there were message boards for beginning farmers.
In another room, farmers were trying their hand at floral arrangements with the help of Santina’s Flowers and Gifts master designer Kyong Hollen and her assistant, floral designer Sharelle Troutman.
Hollen began asking if it was everybody’s first time in arrangements. Many of the participants indicated it was.
The participants were using round pots for the day, so she emphasized they would need balance. People used to like it with triangle shape a long time ago, Hollen said, but now rounded is the trend.
“Everybody likes compact—round. They want it styled this way, so we try to make it a round and a compact flower,” Hollen explained, a squat, white flower pot at her fingertips.
As people snipped stalks of myrtle, a fresh, leafy sent filled the air. Myrtle, Hollen noted, is pretty tall, so she likes to cut it down for arrangements. A stalk well over a foot long was quickly and decisively clipped into four stems.
People started with their greens: their myrtle, African boxwood, grevillea and eriostemon. Then they moved up to pops of color with tulips and lilies.
As she moved around the two circular tables where her students were set up, Hollen smiled and called out compliments like “looking good.” She said a round arrangement is not an easy thing to do for the first time.
The tulip is a delicate flower, she said, so the longer you cut the stem the easier it is for the flower to die faster. She demonstrated the easy bend to the stem, if left too long.
Everyone’s arrangement was a little different. Some overflowed with greens while others decorated with pinks and purples. Some stood taller than others, while some puffed out like a soft, floral sphere.
“I am surprised,” Hollen told the News-Miner as everybody finished up their arrangements.
In her work, Hollen noted she hires many designers who know how to do these types of arrangements.
“These people are pretty talented,” she said adding, and she was impressed with them for that.
Contact staff writer Kyrie Long at 459-7510. Follow her on Twitter at twitter.com/FDNMlocal