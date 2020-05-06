This is another in an occasional series of stories about Interior Alaska businesses that have closed permanently due to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. If you know of a business that has closed permanently, email Editor Rod Boyce at editor@newsminer.com
The Marlin, long a staple of the Fairbanks music and college life scene, has closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rick Mensik, the most recent owner of The Marlin, officially closed the business Thursday. He, along with his ex-wife and business partner Sharon, bought The Marlin in 2001 after a fire temporarily closed the building that housed the famed bar and music venue.
“It was our favorite club for years and years,” Mensik said. “It was our favorite place. With the new mandates and insurance going up, we couldn’t see any success in going forward. When you try to operate with less than 100 percent occupancy, there is no way you can afford expenses.”
Mensik called it a hard decision to make.
“I’ve got texts from lots of regulars who’ve heard about it, and I’ve heard from a lot of musicians who’ve played there,” he said. “We’ve got memorabilia from forever — the bands that played there. There’s quite a loyal following.”
A prized possession he’s kept is an original menu from when The Marlin was a pizza parlor, which is what it started out as in the mid-1970s. Originally called The Blue Marlin, the pizza joint-turned-bar and music hall changed owners frequently through the years and endured several closures and reopenings.
It closed in 1989 because of fire code violations and stayed closed until 1995 when Gerry Ostrow, who owns the building at 3412 College Road, reopened it. Rep. Adam Wool owned The Marlin from 1995 to 1998 before selling it to Patrick Kezer, who now lives in Spokane, Washington. Kezer managed The Marlin under Wool and owned The Marlin from Jan. 1, 1999, until it burned in May 2001, which is when Mensik bought it.
“The Marlin was like a football — people owned it for a few years then handed it off,” Kezer said.
It was during the late 1990s and early 2000s that The Marlin gained traction with the college music scene given its proximity to the University of Alaska Fairbanks. It drew a crowed ranging from professors and students to dry cabin dwellers in Goldstream Valley and professionals stopping in after work for an evening beer. It was also during this time that its reputation grew as a live music venue.
Kezer remembers many of the bands that played there during his time at The Marlin, including Gangly Moose, The Groove Diggers, Ethos, Dripping Marigolds, and Sweating Honey.
“I gave Sweating Honey their first gig in 1999,” Kezer said of the locally famous band that has since dispersed but still returns for an occasional reunion. They last played in Fairbanks during solstice in 2014.
“It’s just a popular spot,” he said. “It’s an icon of Fairbanks.”
And it was that feeling — that community of locals hanging out with locals enjoying live music and coming together — that Mensik said he enjoyed the most about The Marlin.
“All the musicians loved playing there,” Mensik said. “It had that kind of Liverpool feel down there — that low ceiling and the people are right next to you. It was a wonderful feeling to entertain there and watch the entertainment there. There’s a lot of musical history there. The image was always timed to music and entertainment, and that’s what I really liked about it.”
Most recently, The Marlin had been named one of the best college bars in the United States by Thrillist.com in 2018 and Delish.com in 2019.
