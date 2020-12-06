For a dispatcher in Fairbanks, any day can be a busy day, with calls ranging from reporting a traffic accident, requesting medical assistance or asking for help with an abusive partner. The COVID-19 pandemic adds additional calls from people with virus symptoms or those who prefer to ask for help over the phone rather than in person.
“We are receiving several hundred more calls this year than this time last year,” dispatcher Julie Ritchie said.
The increased workload falls onto the shoulders of an understaffed and constantly dwindling team of dispatchers, while the dispatcher managers often struggle to find new people right for the job and take up to eight months to train the ones they do hire.
The Fairbanks Emergency Communication Center employs nine dispatchers who respond to over 3,000 emergency calls a month supporting people in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, Denali Borough and the Delta community and coordinating the work of 20 agencies, including police, fire and emergency medical service agencies, as well as the borough hazardous materials team responsible for handling dangerous materials.
The communication center operates day and night, with at least three dispatchers on call.
“Trying to run a 24-hour operation with nine trained dispatchers — that makes it pretty tough,” Ritchie said. “We are very, very short handed.”
Dispatchers leaving the job
This year, three people have already left the center and one is leaving in a week. Two of these dispatchers were hired by other agencies. In 2019, an additional three employees relocated out of state, and one switched to another agency.
Ritchie said that so many people leaving is unusual but that the workload has been increasing every year.
The center is taking applications to fill two vacancies and is training seven new employees, but dispatch manager Kristi Merideth said that every new person takes between six to eight months to get trained in all the aspects of the job.
Training is long and challenging
First, the applicants go through a behaviorally based assessment and take tests. Kaleigh Sparks, who is in training now, said the tests were hard but gave her an idea what the work will look like.
Even this early on, some people realize that dispatch is not the job they want and drop out. In 2019, from 81 applications for the dispatch position, 46 took the Select Advantage exam, 19 took the CritiCall exam, 12 received conditional job offers, 10 went through background checks and six were hired by the communication center.
“Some people are just not cut out for the position,” Ritchie said. “This is not a job, it’s a career and a lifestyle. It’s doing a lot of things at once, working crazy hours, working in the middle of the night, working holidays — we try to give the information about this up front, but once they are here, they still say, ‘Wow, I didn’t think it’s gonna be like that.’”
Those who do get hired go through an extensive training program that consists of five phases: academy, call-taker, main, fire and crimes.
At the academy phase, dispatchers spend around six weeks learning about agencies and policies. During the call-taker phase, they start answering to people dialing 911 and having non-emergency needs. In the main phase, dispatchers learn to communicate with police, prioritize calls, dispatch the correct number of officers and keep track of them, while the fire phase teaches to coordinate the 17 fire and EMS agencies. The crimes phase includes responding and processing all types of calls.
Sparks said that while the training process has been fun, once she started taking calls, it became a bit overwhelming. After the training, the dispatcher needs to be able to fill in any of these roles and be able to switch them throughout the day.
Ritchie said, “Everybody backs up everyone else in the room.”
Historically, all parts of the training occurred in-person. The pandemic caused training and hiring to be halted until some of the classes could become virtual.
Right now, one new dispatcher is in training in the center, and six are going through virtual classes.
Long hours in dispatch
Meanwhile, the nine trained dispatchers still need to meet the needs of the city. Most of the dispatchers have worked 400 to 600 hours of overtime this past year.
“This has an impact on everybody and on their personal lives,” Ritchie said. “There is a lot of extra fatigue building up. Sometimes, you work for 12 hours, go home and sleep for eight, and then back for another 12. I think everybody is trying their part, trying to help each other and trying to make the best of it. It’s not ideal, but it is what it is.”
Merideth explained that while the dispatchers get paid for working overtime, their expenses also rise, with more trips to work and the need for tutors to home-school their children while they are at work.
“I know people assume they are making a lot of money from all that overtime, but there are some dispatchers that have to pay two babysitters for the amount of time they are at work,” she said. “They spend a lot of time away from their families and friends.”
Everyday challenges
Regardless of the length of a shift, working as a dispatcher can be demanding.
“You know you are trying to help people, to make their worst day possible, just a little bit easier for them,” said Ritchie, who has been a dispatcher for over 28 years. “Plus, you never know what call you are going to answer when you pick up: CPR, traffic accidents, domestic — you just never know, and you get that little adrenaline rush.”
When people call a dispatcher from a stressful situation, it can get personal.
“We get called every name in the book,” Ritchie said. “It’s not always the case, but there are those calls, and you just have to remember that people are calling on their worst day.”
Despite the stress, dispatchers need to remain calm and try to de-escalate what happens during the call, but de-escalation is not always an option.
“Over my career, several of my coworkers — officers — have been killed,” Ritchie said. “It always hits home.”
After taking stressful calls, dispatchers often don’t have time to take a breath. They need to continue their work.
“The officer might drive downtown and put the music up to deal with what they just saw,” Ritchie said. “We get to just stare at each other.”
Some of the most challenging calls can stay with the dispatchers, Ritchie said. Whenever a similar incident happens, the old memory comes back and the dispatcher needs to relive it again.
But the worst thing about dispatching for Ritchie is not getting closure.
“We witness something really eventful in their (callers’) life, and we never find out what happens with them after.”
Dispatchers find their own ways to deal with the stressful aspects of work, but everyone in the center supports each other through a bad call, Ritchie said.
Not all the calls are bad.
A couple of months ago, Ritchie responded to a call from a woman in labor. “Don’t you hang up the phone on me!” Ritchie remembers the woman saying. A person from Chena Goldstream Fire and Rescue showed up first, and “he didn’t see that coming,” Ritchie laughed.
“The water has broken, and the woman started pushing, and I was giving them both instructions on how we are going to deliver that baby,” she said.
Those are the good calls dispatchers try to always remember, she said.
“When things like this are happening, it can be a really interesting job,” she said. “As long as everybody goes home, then we’ve done what we needed to do.”
