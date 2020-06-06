The COVID-19 case count in the Interior is down to zero known active cases even though testing here has continued by the hundreds every week, according to state data.
Of the 89 Interior residents diagnosed with the illness, two have died and 87 have recovered, the Interior Alaska COVID-19 website shows.
There hasn’t been a confirmed new case of COVID-19 in the Interior in more than three weeks.
Dr. Angelique Ramirez, medical director of quality for Foundation Health Partners, which operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, said the hospital is winding down its COVID-19 hotline but will keep an overflow medical site set up at the Carlson Center through at least the end of the month at the state of Alaska’s request.
Data shows the state’s picture with COVID-19 isn’t so rosy. Cases have been climbing since mid-May, reversing what had been a steady decline.
Dr. Anne Zink, chief state medical officer, said she is seeing clusters of cases from a few social gatherings in Anchorage and Kenai.
On Friday, 11 new cases in Anchorage (4), Eagle River (2), Homer (2), Anchor Point (1), Nikiski (1) and the Kenai Peninsula Borough (1) were announced, bringing the statewide case count to 524, according to a news release from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. Of those, 134 cases remain active.
A breakdown of the latest batch of new cases shows three are men, eight are women, two are aged 20-29, two are aged 30-39, two are aged 40-49, four are aged 50-59 and one is aged 70-79, according to the news release.
The rate of non-resident cases in Alaska also climbed. A seafood worker and a visitor, both in Anchorage, bring the non-resident case count to 43.
Both Ramirez and Zink agreed that even though the Interior’s outbreak has been mild, this is not the time to relax public health habits, such as wearing face masks, frequent handwashing, social distancing and avoiding crowds.
“Oh, no. Oh, please, no,” Ramirez said. “The disease has not changed. We can’t afford to let our guard down. One of the things with this virus is that it is very easily spread.
“All it takes is a few cases,” she said. “What we need to do is simply get comfortable that this is our lifestyle this year.”
Factors that Ramirez thinks contributed to the mild outbreak here so far are the isolated geography; big outdoor spaces, making social distancing easy; strong leadership from the state; and the public’s adherence to health mandates.
“I think we do have a fair number of businesses and entities that are really trying to do the right thing. That makes a difference,” she said.
Zink added that the Interior’s coronavirus case trajectory in March was such that the area highly benefitted from the statewide shutdown.
“We need to both celebrate the huge success that Fairbanks has but I think it has to be really, really measured and cautious,” Zink said. “It could go away tomorrow.”
“The moments when we let down our guard is when it gains advantage,” she added.
Testing in the Interior has “only gotten stronger,” according to Ramirez, with all people admitted to the hospital getting tested along with patients having surgery or a procedure.
A total of 5,279 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Alaska’s Interior. The number statewide is 60,990.
The numbers of Alaskans to recover from the coronavirus now totals 380 with 48 people who have been hospitalized and 10 deaths.
Data on the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pandemic website shows that Alaska has the fewest COVID-19 cases among the 50 states and the second-lowest infection rate behind Montana.
