For many years one of our regional fashion trends is the kuspuk. Today, they are worn everywhere in Alaska by Alaskans of all backgrounds, and there is a lot of variety in overall design styles and trims. Did we always have kuspuks, and how did these uniquely Alaskan garments come about? The following newspaper accounts from 1967 give some insights into one version of the kuspuk’s origin story:
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner – May 11, 1967
Kuspuk Is Alaskan Mumu
Like the muumuu is to Hawaii, so the kuspuk (Eskimo summer parka) is to Alaska.
Or, at least that’s the idea the Hamilton Acres Women’s Club is promoting this year. Don’t let the word “parka” mislead you.
This loose fitting garment, with a hood that can be worn up or down, is cool and comfortable. The kuspuk is designed to be worn as a dress and comes in a variety of cotton print materials with Eskimo-type trim at the cuffs, hood and ruffled hemline.
And speaking of hemlines—women can order their kuspuks in the latest mode with an above the knee hemline, or the more conservative, mid-knee length, or, just to be on the safe side, below the knee.
“We think the kuspuks are good tourist attractions,” said Mrs. Arne Luoma who is in charge of the project. “The parka can be worn all summer, not just during Golden Days or the Centennial.” The women have hopes that the garment will eventually become an unofficial state costume that will be associated with Alaska the way 10-gallon hats are a trademark of Texas and muumuus of Hawaii.
Mrs. Luoma said that the Homer Women’s Club started the kuspuk idea and the members gave the pattern to the Hamilton Acres Women’s Club.
Kuspuks will be sold at the Kitty Hensley Welcome Center at the Centennial site.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner May 17, 1967
Letter to the Editor:
Dear Editor,
In the May 11, 1967 paper I read an article “Kuspuk” is Alaskan Mumu.
This type of covering to the Eskimo was first introduced during the whaling days when a group of Eskimo hunters found an abandoned whaling vessel. Going in to loot, they found flour sacks, emptied the flour over the side not knowing it was food. They salvaged the sacks and on return to home, the women made covering for the men’s “attigie” from them. As the bags were white, they named them “attigluk.” This title has been what they are called ever since in Barrow, about 1870 or 1880. This means slip over the attigie.
Mrs. Kate Brower has made these cloth “attigluks” for six years as souvenir to take back by tourist. The design in the pictures or patterns resemble her work.
I am writing this, that a wrong impression is not given, for attigluk had to have light liner even in the summer months in the arctic. A washable slip over for the womens and men who still use them. White is preferred by men who go out hunting and the very bright pattern calico is used by women.
Very truly yours,
Thomas P. Brower
Cape Smythe Whaling and Trading Co.
Barrow, Alaska
Note: The Pioneer Museum has several photographs taken Annabeth Hanlon in Barrow during the 1940s that show residents wearing attigluk or kuspuks. We don’t know if Thomas Brower’s account of the history of these Alaskan garments is fully correct or not, however It is safe to say that today the kuspuk is always in style for any occasion in Alaska. It seems that during the 1967 Alaska Centenniel celebration, Fairbanks got “kuspuk fever” and they have been in evidence here ever since. Also noteworthy to this story is Lois Tapp of the Mukluk Shop, who during that time, produced commercial patterns for these traditional Alaska garments so anyone could easily make one.
This chic history nugget has been proudly brought to you by Men’s Igloo No. 4 and Women’s Igloo No. 8 of the Pioneers of Alaska who would like to remind you that history nuggets are posted every Monday to our website at pioneersofalaskafairbanks.org.