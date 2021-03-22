The Fairbanks North Star Borough and its largest public employee union are five months into contract negotiations. They differ on wages, health benefits, paid leave and more.
The latest counter offers exchanged between the two sides show the Fairbanks North Star Borough Employees Association is asking for 0.5%, 1% and 2% increases to base salary tables respectively each year of the three-year agreement, which would begin on July 1. The association represents the bulk of more than 400 municipal employees whose pay and benefits make up about a quarter of the borough’s annual expenditures.
Draft contracts were obtained from the borough last week through a public information request.
The last negotiating meeting was held on Wednesday, and the next one is scheduled for April 6.
The Alaska Laborers’ Local 942, representing bus drivers and mechanics, has a new contract that was approved by the Borough Assembly on March 11. Negotiations continue with the Alaska State Employees Association, representing supervisors and managers.
The borough is offering the Fairbanks North Star Borough Employees Association no salary table increase for the first year of the contract, according to its latest counter offer. Most employees would still receive a pay increase known as a step increase of up to 3% by advancing another year on the salary scale.
The borough is offering increases to the base salary tables during the second and third contract years commiserate with the Anchorage consumer price index, to a maximum of 1.75%. If the consumer price index increases by more than 2%, the salary table would be increased in the amount that exceeds 2%.
Under health benefits, the two sides are haggling over deductibles, out-of-pocket maximums and employee contributions to health coverage. The borough wants to raise the cost of health care for employees while the union is seeking for the borough to absorb more of the costs. On deductibles, the borough is asking to raise a family’s annual deductible to $900 by the end of the contract period. The employees association is seeking to cap a family’s medical deductible at $600.
The two sides are far apart on the employee contributions to the health care plan. Those biweekly payments for a family are $156.25 and the union is asking to bring it down to $105, slowly raising it to $135 by the end of the contract period, according to an employees association offer dated Jan. 5.
The borough is seeking to raise the payments to $190, $225 and $260 for each contract year.
The makeup of the labor-management committee on employee benefits is also a topic of negotiations.
The union is seeking to change the makeup of the panel to provide for a majority of members to come from organized labor. The panel currently has four members from labor unions and four mayoral appointees.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Employees Association’s latest offer suggests it would leave the committee if the unions are not granted more seats.
On leave, the union is seeking for the borough to provide 80 hours for employees during catastrophes, pandemics, weather events, emergencies, unanticipated events or shutdowns. The union also wants to raise bereavement leave from three days to five days.
The borough is proposing to require employees to maintain 40 hours in their leave balance. The current contracts with the three labor unions expire June 30.
Under the new agreement with the bus drivers and mechanics, there is no salary table increase for the first contract year and up to 2.25% for the subsequent years depending on the Anchorage consumer price index.
The borough also increased the training period wage from $12 to $15 per hour and the tool allowance by $100 to $400.
The contract states that employees who are promoted will receive a pay increase of at least 3%. Anyone demoted will retain their current salary.
The borough agreed to grant 40 hours of administrative leave to members who are not called to work after a disaster is declared. Essential employees will be paid a premium of $1 an hour.
On health care, the bus drivers and mechanics agreed to increase their biweekly contribution to family health care plans to $180 by the end of the contract period.
The contract increases technology time from 15 minutes per week to 30 minutes per week and provides certain employees with a new jacket every year.
