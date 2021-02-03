The city of Fairbanks has five final candidates for police chief — two of them local and three from out of state. The finalists come from a pool of 18 applicants who were first sorted by several subject matter experts and then interviewed by a hiring panel.
The city invited Juneau Police Chief Ed Mercer and a retired police chief, Greg Russell, who is now an independent law enforcement practices consultant, to review the pool of 18 candidates. Together with Mercer and Russell, the city chose 10 applicants whose experience and qualifications fit the city’s needs best, city of Fairbanks Communications Director Teal Soden said. Mayor Jim Matherly approved the 10 applicants to move forward.
“The Mayor has the authority to appoint the department head of his choice,” Soden wrote in an email to the News-Miner. “But Mayor Matherly has chosen to have many others, including those that reviewed the external applications, as well as the panel that interviewed the 10 applicants, involved in the process.”
The hiring committee interviewed the candidates and narrowed the pool to five finalists: Richard Sweet, Ron Dupee, Koula Black, Derek Bos and Todd Richardson.
Richard Sweet
Sweet is a current acting police chief in Fairbanks who has been with the department since 2012 and lived in Fairbanks for more than 15 years. He has a 20-year-long career in the U.S. Army which originally brought him to “the small welcoming community” of Alaska.
When it comes to unique issues Fairbanks faces, Sweet said high rates of substance abuse often lead to criminal activity and domestic violence as well as the loss of homes and jobs, and he would want the city to improve the response to that type of crisis.
The main challenge he sees for the police department is not only lack of staff but also the low “average life experience” in the patrol division which affects the ability of officers to empathize with people. To address the problem, Sweet wants to pair senior officers with junior employees and increase the amount of instructor-level training that would allow them to learn on a deeper level.
Sweet said he wants the Fairbanks Police Department to be seen by the community as a positive role model and continue conversations with local organizations to improve the department.
Ron Dupee
Lt. Dupee has been with the Fairbanks Police Department since 2005 and is now the acting deputy chief. Born and raised in Fairbanks, Dupee has worked with Alaska State Troopers and the Department of Public Safety in Unalaska.
“The number one goal of the police department is to at least maintain or increase the level of service,” he said. “Once we can increase the number of officers on the road, we can increase the number of programs.”
To recruit more officers, Dupee wants to emphasize that Fairbanks has “a very strong family environment and a sense of community.”
“It is my hometown, I raised my kids here,” Dupee said. “The city and the department deserve someone who wants to be here for the right reasons and someone who has love for this community.”
Derek Bos
Bos has been the chief of Colorado Police Department in Brush since 2018 and has been in law enforcement in various capacities for more than 20 years. Because he and his family are “outdoor enthusiasts,” Bos has been looking for opportunities to serve in a police leadership capacity in Alaska for several years.
When asked about the most pressing issues the department needs to address locally, he said that “trust needs to be established, or reestablished, between the police and the community.”
He said that when law enforcement and behavioral health specialists approach issues together, more can be accomplished.
“This collaboration is by far the best way to serve the community, particularly assisting those in crisis,” he said. “Without this relationship, we are not able to address and remedy problems, so instead we perpetuate issues rather than resolve them.
Koula Black
Black has served as the major of operations at the Mocksville Police Department in North Carolina since 2017, and prior to that, she was the captain over general and narcotics investigations.
“Drawn to the beauty and the uniqueness of the area and its citizens,” Black said she wants to move to Fairbanks and help the department reach “unity, transparency, better recruiting and training, a collaborative effort in mental health and addiction and community-policing.”
To identify core issues with crime in specific areas, Black would consider creating a community task force. “To maintain the safety of the community is the forefront of what law enforcement must do,” she said.
Black has experience with building and developing programs in which law enforcement agencies partner with other agencies to ensure that people receive appropriate assistance, such as substance abuse treatment, mental health help and community education about addiction.
She said the law enforcement profession is changing, and officials need to “recruit in new ways and find the right officers that match the vision of both the agency and the community.”
Todd Richardson
Richardson is a deputy with the Beaver County Sheriff’s Department in Washington. Before that, he served as a county sheriff for eight years at the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, where he also worked for a total of 27 years.
Richardson grew up in Fairbanks but moved with his family to Washington state at 15 and has been looking for opportunities to move back to his home state and town. “I’m Alaskan at heart,” he said. “I love it when it’s 30 below zero.”
Richardson sees Fairbanks as a small family town, and he wants to keep it “a nice safe community so people are not afraid to go buy milk at night.”
To address recruitment and retention issues, he wants to make sure Fairbanks officers have “good training, good equipment and good pay.” “It’s not like we don’t get enough money,” he added. “It’s what we do with that money.”
To build the connection with the community and understand the needs of the community better, Richardson would want to go out and “work the road” and pair seasoned officers with new employees.
The city of Fairbanks will host a public forum with the five candidates starting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9. The city will post instructions for virtually attending the forum on Feb. 8.
