As snow fluttered over the brightly colored ceramics, a crowd of people looked on in anticipation.
At least 180 Fairbanksans chose pottery and community service over staying home on a snowy Saturday morning, attending the Empty Bowl Project at the Food Bank Volunteer Club House. Local artists donated 950 handmade bowls to the annual Fairbanks Community Food Bank fundraiser, and the public was eager to purchase or bid on pottery.
“No matter what, I can say that we had a record outside event in a snowstorm during the pandemic,” said Anne Weaver, CEO of the Food Bank. “At 10:15 a.m., the crowd started lining up; by 11, the event was full of people looking at the bowls.”
Outside the club house, about 12 full tables were laden with bowls of all colors and shapes. Each table was color coded for price from $10 to $45, so people could focus on pottery that fit their budget, said Fairbanks potter Shirley Odsather who organized the event this year.
One bowl shopper Christina Ruiz has been coming to the fundraiser for many years and has collected various bowls. “I got like 30 of them already,” she said. “Whatever, it’s for a good price.”
Kristina Heredia attended the Empty Bowl Project for the first time, but she was carrying at least 11 bowls already, estimating them at about $150 total. “They are all handmade,” she said. “I’d rather spend my money on local art than go to the store and buy something. And then you also support the community.”
To purchase the bowls, people could use their phones to scan QR codes and pay contactlessly. For a more traditional cash or credit card way, they could also come inside the club. That’s where the silent auction part of the event took place.
With only a limited number of people allowed inside the club, customers looked and bidded at larger bowls and other types of pottery.
This year, the event raised $22,000 as of 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, exceeding the $20,000 average from the pre-pandemic years. “It was a big event, the first big people event that happened in a long time, maybe since the beginning of the pandemic,” Odsather said.
The money from all the purchases went to the food bank.
Food Bank volunteer and bowl shopper Carmen Brooks said that she appreciated the chance to be a part of the fundraiser.
“I think it’s important for the community and it’s important for rural Alaskans,” she said. “They (Food Bank staff) ship food to rural areas as well.”
“I don’t know, I’m really excited about homemade bowls anyway,” she added. “The pottery is so beautiful, it has such beautiful glaze on it.”
The bowls at the fundraiser were made by artists from Fairbanks Potters Guild and pottery students at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. For them, the event is special too.
“It’s two-fold,” said artist Mary Bunch. “It feels good to be giving something, and I can practice making bowls.”
“Everybody loves to contribute to the community, and it’s beautiful,” agreed another artist Yoriko Freed, who started making bowls 15 years ago out of curiosity and kept at it, enjoying how much fun it brings. “I love how many new things pottery making brings,” she said. “Ornaments, materials, techniques — all of it. There are so many different ways to decorate them, it’s so rich.”
Besides pottery, event attendees could buy locally-designed T-shirts and enjoy free cookies from Quota Club International.
About 1:30 p.m., the bidding was done, and all the things were tallied up. Around 2 p.m., the last customer left, and volunteers moved the remaining bowls inside the building.
“We needed to use a leaf blower to blow snow from the bowls and the tables so they wouldn’t be all soggy,” Odsather said. Regardless of the difficult weather, she was happy with how the event went.
Last year, the organizers moved the event online and only raised $11,000, and this year, they were able to hold the 30th anniversary of the event in person.
“Next year, I’m hoping we won’t need masks for it,” Odsather said. “Spring and changes are on its way, I can feel it.”
Those who missed the event can still purchase some of the remaining bowls next week at the lobby of the Food Bank during work hours.
