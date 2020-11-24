Traveling on Thanksgiving is booming nationally and locally despite the urge from health officials to stay home and avoid family gatherings due to the virus pandemic.
Across the nation, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened over 3 million passengers this weekend, with more than 1 million people being screened Friday and Sunday.
“This is only the third time since late March when passenger volume has exceeded one million people nationally,” Fairbanks TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers wrote in an email.
While TSA officials are not providing local or state statistics, Fairbanks International Airport Manager Angie Spear said the staff observed more people traveling to and from Fairbanks during this holiday week.
“Anecdotally, we definitely saw an increase in passenger activity and traffic over the past week,” she said.
Alaska Airlines also reports an improvement in passenger loads for its flights, public affairs manager Tim Thompson wrote in an email.
“We are currently flying between 40-50% capacity in the network, and that includes Fairbanks,” he wrote. “This is significantly down from previous years but up from earlier this year.”
Delta Airlines added a second daily flight to and from Fairbanks for the week of Thanksgiving to accommodate increased travel.
To make flying as safe as possible, airlines are taking various precautions. For example, Alaska Airlines encourages online contact-free boarding, requires passengers to wear masks, improves sanitation protocols and limits the number of passengers on flights.
“Our Next-Level Care program has had a positive impact for those concerned about traveling,” Thompson wrote.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials strongly discouraged traveling for holidays, explaining that it may increase chances of getting and spreading COVID-19, according to the agency’s advisory released Thursday.
Fairbanks North Star Borough saw 38 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 331 new cases in the past week, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. The area is in the department’s high-risk zone.
