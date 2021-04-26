Greater Fairbanks has more drive-thru coffee shacks than joe fans can shake a swizzle stick at.
But drive-thru noodle shacks are altogether different — spin-offs of the coffee craze that are uncommon but well-appreciated by customers.
Linda Pungfueng’s Thai Orchid, a cotton-candy-colored drive-thru near Mattress Ranch, has been doing business in the shadow of Fairbanks’ big box retail stores for seven years.
Pungfueng, a savvy businesswoman, would have it no other way. Located on a parking pad off Old Steese Highway, the restaurant is hard to miss. Thai Orchard is a head-turner because of her business know-how and of course her cooking skills.
Summer months, the place is so popular, there often is a traffic jam in the parking lot where the drive-thru is located.
Funglada Pungfueng is Linda’s Thai name. Her American customers are her friends and repeat customers. Linda fulfills a growing appetite by diners for healthy food fast, while offering complete home-cooked-style Thai meals that include Pad Thai, chicken fried rice and other favorites.
The wait time for a full meal is about 10-15 minutes, as most everything is made fresh to order.
With Pungfueng at the stove and relatives taking orders, or prepping vegetables, Pungfueng defines the best of running a family business.
Granted, the tiny kitchen where she, her mother, dad and sister fix meals does not offer a lot of space. Yet no one seems to mind.
In fact, the Thai Orchard team has yet to slow down.
Dining Out and Social Distancing
Covid-19 — which idled and closed many small businesses across Alaska and the nation — has had the opposite effect for Pungfueng.
“We’re working at capacity,” said Pungfueng, a 23-year Fairbanks resident. “During Covid I picked up a lot of business.”
Having a drive-thru restaurant ensured social distancing. “It really helped,” she said.
It also gave her a business edge in a city that hosts close to two dozen Thai restaurants with table service.
People drive up to Thai Orchid’s window, place their order and park in the lot where the shack is located.
Motorists on shopping trips will place an order at Thai Orchid, dash to Fred Meyer’s, Walmart or stores nearby to pick up a few items and then return for their meals.
“It works just right for them,” she said.
It also works for Pungfueng. There is a cost savings to not having a more expensive brick-and-mortar establishment.
Pungfueng rents the parking area for Thai Orchid and owns the building. She is responsible for paying the electric bill. Keeping the small space warm does not take a lot of energy.
“We’re open all year around, and we have heaters set up in the winter, to stay warm,” she said.
On the Cusp of a Trend
Pungfueng did not write a business plan for Thai Orchid but was inspired by the popularity of drive-thru coffee shacks in the area. She also has a friend who runs another Fairbanks drive-up restaurant, Simply Thai.
The pair may be on the cusp of a trend.
Ordering Thai comfort food from the comfort of your car apparently has mass appeal beyond the health-safety benefits since Covid-19.
Thai Express, which operates at more than 250 locations in Canada, is introducing a chain of drive-thru and sitdown restaurants in the U.S. The company also runs food court services at shopping malls.
In Fairbanks, Linda’s Thai Orchard is a destination for diners. “People find us on Google and through Facebook ads” that she buys. They often become repeat customers and friends. She hears from Thai Orchard fans on social media, where she posts photos of menu items and announcements of new dishes.
“Wow!” and “Oh, that looks good!” are some of the comments on Thai Orchard’s Facebook page.
Even with the popularity and business success, Pungfueng is practical when asked about the future of her small family-run business.
She said she has no plans to expand or open a second drive-thru anytime soon.
“We’re busy as it is,” she said.
