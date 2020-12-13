Terrence Cole, a noted lecturer, author and much-loved history professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, has died. He was 67.
Cole had been diagnosed with Stage IV stomach cancer a little more than three years ago. At the time, he was given less than a year to live. Terrence was the younger twin brother of reporter and author Dermot Cole, a former News-Miner and Anchorage Daily News columnist.
“We felt extremely fortunate and lucky in living here and working here and both getting to do something we really loved doing,” Dermot said.
Dermot posted about his brother’s death on his Facebook page Saturday, writing, “My twin brother Terrence Cole left us at about 11:30 this morning. The end was peaceful. One of the last things he said, on Tuesday, was, ‘Dermot’s not listening to me again.’” Condolences and well wishes filled the page, with friends leaving messages of support and encouragement while sharing memories of Terrence.
“My first winter in Fairbanks, 1976 as I recall, Terrence and I shared a room in McIntosh Hall at UAF,” John Fridrich commented on Dermot’s post. “From our conversations I learned about Alaska, its grandeur and peculiarities and history. He helped calm my anxieties about a first Fairbanks winter with simple suggestions and stories from his own experience. He was humble, funny and gracious. I look back fondly on that year and the opportunity to get to know one of Alaska’s finest historians. All the best to the Cole family.”
The Cole twins were born Sept. 23, 1953, in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. Terrence and Dermot followed older brother, Pat, to Alaska in 1970, and Terrence earned a bachelor’s degree in geography from UAF. He received his master’s degree in history in 1978 and earned his doctorate from the University of Washington in 1983. Five years after becoming Dr. Cole, Terrence started teaching history at UAF. His career spanned thousands; over his 30 years at UAF, Cole taught an estimated 30,000 students.
“He wanted to teach the introductory history level class,” Dermot said. “His view was if you did that really well, you can reach students and excite them. They could learn they would love history as much as he did.”
In a statement, UAF Chancellor Dan White said it would be difficult to overstate Cole’s contributions to UAF and to the public’s understanding of Alaska history.
“In his three decades as a professor at UAF, scores of students benefited from his enthusiastic approach to teaching,” White said in the statement. “He was a champion for history education, not just in college, but also in middle and high school through his work with the National History Day program. His books have guided countless readers through the stories of Alaska’s statehood, the founding of Fairbanks and the establishment of the university. His work and presence have left an indelible mark at UAF and he will be greatly missed. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues.”
Throughout his career, Terrence wrote on Alaska, gold rush history and the state’s institutions, racking up honors and accolades along the way with books such as “E.T. Barnette: The Strange Story of the Man who founded Fairbanks,” “Nome: City of the Golden Beaches” and “Cornerstone on College Hill: An Illustrated History of the University of Alaska Fairbanks,” among other titles. UAF students twice chose him as Outstanding Teacher of the Year, and he also received the Emil Usibelli Teaching Award, the Edith Bullock Service Award, and the governor’s Distinguished Service to the Humanities Award.
In 2011, the Midnight Sun Council, Boy Scouts of America, named the Cole brothers their Distinguished Citizens of the Year.
“His goal — and I think he achieved this — was to never give a boring lecture,” Dermot said. “If the instructor is excited, the students are excited. He believed that was part of his job.”
At his final lecture on May 23, 2018, in Schaible Auditorium, Dermot introduced his younger brother to the standing-room only crowd. Terrence commented on his close relationship with Dermot, the News-Miner reported at the time, noting their time spent living in Fairbanks together.
“One of the things I’m most grateful for is being able to live in this town for all these years with my identical twin, because it’s like I’ve been able to live life twice,” Terrence said.
Dermot is seven minutes older than his brother. And like all brothers, it was a sticking point of sibling torment and brotherly bonding.
“I never let him forget that,” Dermot said of the 7-minute advantage, “and he never let me forget he was a much better student.”
Contact Features Editor Gary Black at 459-7504 or twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.