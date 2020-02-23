Members of Team Latvia, from left, Karlis Ile, Maija Puncule, Ainars Zingniks and Mintauts Buskevics celebrate at the 2020 World Ice Art Championships on Thursday evening when hearing their entry “The Heart of the Universe” won first place in the Multi Block Division. This was Team Latvia’s first participation in the World Ice Art Championships, where they competed against 10 other teams in Multi Block. The event is being held at the Tanana Valley Fair Grounds and continues through March 31. Additional competitions in Double Block, Single Block, and Youth are upcoming. Gates open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and additional information can be found at IceAlaska.org.