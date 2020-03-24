As teachers manage statewide school closure through May, they have to grapple with questions about education amid a global pandemic.
“I think we all knew it was a possibility that it (the closure) was going to be extended. We were all talking about it last week,” said Tim Parker, president of the National Education Association-Alaska.
NEA-Alaska is the largest union in the state, representing over 12,000 teachers and education support professionals.
While the extended closure didn’t come as a complete surprise, Parker added that a shutdown through May is a long time.
For some districts, if they reopen school at the start of May, they only have two weeks left of instruction, so they’re discussing being done for the year, according to Parker. In other districts the school year goes all the way to June 2 or June 3, which would give four weeks or more left of instruction.
In regards to impact, Parker said he is mostly hearing that teachers are missing their students.
“Teachers are lamenting the fact that this relationship that they have has been cut off,” he said.
Parker posted on social media asking for questions this week, receiving most of his responses from educators.
“I’d say categorically the biggest question is, how are we going to do this thing called distance delivery?” said Parker, adding that there are a lot of pieces to that question.
It poses its own challenges, according to Parker, the first of which is how teachers can get in touch with students. Another consideration is that everyone teaches a different number of students at different levels, so high school teachers might have 120 to 140 students, while first grade teachers might have 25.
Then there are varying levels of access to technology. As teachers have been surveying students across the state, Parker noted people are being classified into three categories: no technology, low technology and full technology.
“No technology” describes students without any access to technology and who can only be reached by the postal system, according to Parker. Students in the “low technology” category may have limited internet connection, while students in the “full technology” category have full internet access.
Another question brought up by these surveys has been whether teachers will have access to schools in order to be in touch with students who have to be contacted by mail.
“From the parent side, there actually are a lot of questions coming up about high schools and seniors and graduation,” Parker said.
Parents are wondering, for example, whether students will be able to qualify for loans.
“Lots of scholarships are going on. This is kind of the season for that, and people are wondering if they can still get access to scholarships,” Parker said.
Additionally, the College Board canceled the March 14 and March 28 makeup SAT dates, as well as the May 2 testing date. The June 6 SAT administration date has not yet been canceled, but the College Board noted on its website that the organization continues to assess its status.
The cancellations through May are another challenge for seniors who haven’t taken the SAT yet, according to Parker. It could impact students potentially graduating high school and who are wondering what they will do come next school year.
NEA-Alaska is waiting on specific guidance to that end for graduating students, according to Parker.
In regards to graduation and the possibility of having to make up days lost, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development noted that while schools are closed, they will still be providing instruction through distance delivery.
“Because instruction will continue, the school calendar remains the same, and students are not required to make up school days. High school seniors should be able to graduate on time since they will be receiving instruction via distance delivery.” wrote Public Information Officer Rochelle Lindley in response to a News-Miner email.
There has also been discussion about how to meet individual education plans, also known as IEPs, for students with disabilities. Some states, according to Parker, have “hit a wall” in realizing they can’t meet certain IEPs through distance delivery and have stopped offering education altogether.
“The idea of stopping the entire thing didn’t seem like a good idea to the commissioner and it doesn’t seem like a good idea to me,” said Parker.
Rather, he noted, the reality is most everyone is staying at home, and they have to work with their ability to get certain parts of the plans to students as possible.
As to how teachers will be paid amidst the pandemic, Parker noted it has been made clear that teachers will continue to work and get paid.
“For our support staff, the message hasn’t necessarily been as clear in every district,” he wrote in response to an inquiry. “Most have let support staff know that they need to plan to work, but when, where and how that will happen may change. For instance some custodians and food service workers are considered essential personnel and have a lot of work to do.
“Other support staff will be working with teachers to provide services to students, and some (like secretaries) will work with their principals to complete other building needs,” Parker continued. “When the commissioner has been asked the question, he has replied that the expectation is that student learning will continue and that educators will work to make that happen. The state is not planning on rescinding money to districts.”
Contact staff writer Kyrie Long at klong@newsminer.com. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal