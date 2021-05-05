The Taylor Highway is now open from the Alaska Highway to the city of Eagle. Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Maintenance and Operations crews started removing snow and ice along the 160-mile road in early March, according to a release from the Department of Transportation.
The Taylor Highway is normally open to traffic by early April, but high winds, drifting and ice build-up slowed progress and caused the opening to be delayed.
The Boundary Spur Road, also known as the Top of the World Highway, is open, but the border crossing remains closed until further notice. Due to travel restrictions related to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the border between the U.S. and Canada is currently open to essential travel only.
DOT&PF urges travelers to drive with extreme caution as conditions remain difficult, the news release stated. Drivers should anticipate winter weather, especially in higher elevations, and travel with winter survival gear and chains. Drivers are warned to watch for soft spots, frost heaves, icy spots in shaded areas, and maintenance equipment and personnel on the road. Traffic cones have been placed to mark problem areas.
Before traveling the Taylor Highway, drivers are encouraged to visit 511.alaska.gov or call 511 for the latest conditions.