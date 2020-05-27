Updated 5:27 p.m.: The 2020 Tanana Valley State Fair, previously scheduled to begin July 31, has been canceled.
After weeks of deliberation, the fair’s board of directors announced on its website and Facebook page that there would be no fair this year due to COVID-19. It would have been the 96th anniversary of the fair this July.
The cancellation follows last week’s decision from the Alaska State Fair in Palmer to cancel the state fair for the first time since World War II.
“We accept that canceling the fair this year is the right thing to do, and will now turn our focus to the 97th anniversary fair, continuing the rejuvenation of the Tanana Valley State Fair back to the biggest, best celebration of summer in the Interior,” reads a statement posted to the Tanana Valley State Fair’s website Wednesday afternoon.
In its statement, the board noted it made the decision to cancel this year’s fair on Tuesday.
"Since COVID-19 hit Alaska so swiftly and decisively, we have gone through all the stages of grief: anger, denial, bargaining, depression, and ultimately acceptance. Acceptance of the importance of canceling the fair in no way signals we are happy with the decision — in fact, we are heartsick — but it is an acknowledgement that canceling the 2020 fair is in the best interest of our community,” the statement reads.
It further notes that one of the exceptions to the economy opening up is mass gatherings, including fairs and festivals.
“Governor Dunleaavy encouraged anyone planning to hold such an event to speak directly with the state’s Division of Public Health — we did, just this past weekend.”
The board writes that it weighed many factors, including the need to implement extensive safety protocols, a significant financial impact on the fair and vendors, uncertainty surrounding the government mandates and recommendations and community safety.
The fair themes and exhibit guide available online will roll over into 2021, according to the release, including the poster created for the 2020 fair by local artist Jamie Smith. Attendees are asked to hang on to the exhibits they’ve already created and submit them instead in 2021.
“And watch our website and social media for information on a number of special projects and contests we are planning during the summer,” the statement reads.
Though the fair is canceled, the fairgrounds, including its adjacent campground, remain open for various activities.
