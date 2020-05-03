Organizers of the Tanana Valley State Fair and Alaska State Fair are waiting to make any firm decisions about what will happen at their respective fairgrounds this summer while monitoring the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re watching trends, we’re watching mandates, we’re watching to see how this opening up goes,” said Mahla Strohmaier, executive director of the Tanana Valley State Fair. “We’re under government mandates for gatherings — what’s allowed and what’s not at this point — and it’s all for safety so we don’t restart this coronavirus here, which we are so fortunate in Alaska to have not had so many cases.”
Fair staff are watching and hopeful, Strohmaier said, adding that mostly they want to do what’s best for the community.
The Tanana Valley State Fair Association released a statement last week.
“We do know that the fair is the biggest part of summer in Alaska’s Interior, and people are looking forward to celebrating together this year. Unfortunately, at this point we do not have an answer to the question of whether the fair will be happening from July 31 to Aug. 9. We don’t know exactly what the future will bring during these unprecedented times — nobody does.”
Nearly 100,000 people attended the fair in 2019.
“Like all of you we continue to closely monitor the status of the spread of COVID-19, as well as the impact of local, state and federal mandates and recommendations to stem the coronavirus. We are also watching with great interest the recent efforts instituted by Governor Dunleavy to open Alaska,” the statement reads.
According to the statement, the fair association’s governing board will make a decision no later than May 31.
The Alaska State Fair, out of Palmer, released a statement last week to guests and partners saying that the fair’s priority is protecting the public’s health and safety. It also notes that the fairgrounds may be used as a disaster center.
“The fair board and staff remain cautiously optimistic that the 2020 Alaska State Fair and the AT&T Concert Series will occur as planned this fall,” the statement reads. “We continue to gather information and evaluate probable scenarios under constantly changing CDC recommendations and state and federal mandates. We will refine and update our plan as we receive advice from expert sources.”
The decision regarding what the fair will look like this year will clarify in the weeks ahead, according to the statement, which states a decision should be made no later than June 25. People are asked to refer to alaskastatefair.org and the fair’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels for updates.
