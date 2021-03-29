Tanana Chiefs Conference donated 800 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Eielson Air Force Base on Monday in an attempt to get Interior Alaska life back to normal.
“We are more than happy to provide a sense of security to the personnel of Eielson,” said PJ Simon, Chief and Chairman of Tanana Chiefs Conference, which serves 37 villages in the Interior. “The airmen and airwomen provide protection and freedom for us, for our country. And a lot of our Alaska Native people are serving in the military or are military veterans.”
Eielson volunteers came to pick up the Moderna vaccines at the Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center Monday morning.
“In the fight against COVID, we’re all in this together,” Eielson Air Force Base leaders wrote in a prepared statement. “We appreciate the doses we received from the Tanana Chiefs Conference, and we’re looking forward to providing vaccines to the volunteers in our base community as soon as possible.”
Since late December, the TCC vaccination team has administered more than 14,000 doses in Fairbanks and 26 rural Alaska communities, where the amount of vaccinated Alaskans hovers around 70-80%. First, the organization focused on the vulnerable elderly population, "the culture bearers" who hold the stories of the Native population and give them guidance in tough times, Simon said.
After vaccinating the big portion of the population they serve, TCC opened vaccines to organizations critical to public service, such as the Fairbanks North Star School District. This month, TCC opened the vaccinations to everyone 16 and older living in Fairbanks.
“We’ve got a lot of ‘Thank you’ cards from organizations and people that we gave vaccinations to,” Simon said. “We are happy to provide a form of health and safety to Fairbanksans.”
He explained that Fairbanks is a hub to Alaska tribes, and it's important to get everybody inoculated because Native people spend a lot of time in the city.
“There is a lot of family here,” he said. “We want to lessen the chance of getting Covid if people are coming from the villages visiting, shopping and getting out after one year of isolation.”
Besides the efficient distribution of the vaccines, Tanana Chiefs also made the Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center clinic, one of the few facilities in the state that has the capacity to store the Pfizer vaccine at the subarctic temperature, into a mini-hub that distributes Pfizer vaccine doses.
“TCC is happy to play a part in getting Fairbanks going and back to normal.”
Residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough who are not Indian Health Services beneficiaries can sign up online for a vaccination at www.tananachiefs.org/vaccine-request until April 2.
