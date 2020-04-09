Healy Republican Rep. Dave Talerico has confirmed he will not be running again for the House District 6 seat that he has held since 2015.
“I made a commitment to my family years ago that I would only hold office for a couple terms, and now it’s been three,” Talerico told the Daily News-Miner with a laugh. “I think the folks that have filed are pretty darn serious about it, and I’m feeling pretty good these people have an interest. That gives us an opportunity for fresh blood and fresh ideas, which I think is always a good thing.
Talerico is a member of the House Republican Minority along with newly appointed North Pole Republican Rep. Mike Prax.
Tok Republican Mike Cronk is one of three candidates so far who plan to run for Talerico’s seat. Cronk announced his candidacy in a Monday news release.
“Dave has done an incredible job for our district,” Cronk said in a statement. “Now that he has decided to retire, I’m motivated to file for his House seat.”
Cronk, a retired teacher and current member of the Alaska Gateway School District board, registered with the Alaska Public Offices Commission on Monday.
Another newcomer, Elijah Verhagen, a Nenana resident, announced his intention to run for District 6 on Tuesday.
Verhagen is registered as an undeclared voter but considers himself a conservative, noting in his announcement statement that he hopes to carry on many of Talerico’s bills and ideals.
Verhagen holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and has worked for Talerico as a staffer in recent sessions. He has filed a letter of intent to run but has not officially registered as a candidate.
“I feel confident that this is the right time to do this and believe I would do a good job representing constituents of District 6,” Verhagen wrote in his announcement.
Julia Hnilicka, a Nenana resident and graduate student in the rural development program at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, has also registered for House District 6. Hnilicka, a registered Democrat, filed her letter of intent on Oct. 30 and officially registered Nov. 18.
Hnilicka received her undergraduate degree in psychology from UAF and is an intern with the Institute for Tribal Environmental Professionals.
The Alaska Division of Elections candidate filing deadline is June 1.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.