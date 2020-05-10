The Alaska Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault recently released results of a survey designed to monitor the effect of COVID-19 stay-at-home health mandates on vulnerable portions of the state’s population.
The survey, which was sent to 35 agencies that receive grant funding from the council, asked general questions about domestic violence, sexual assault, shelter, telehealth and other services provided from March 11 to April 24. Of the 30 agencies that responded, some reported an increase in requests for services while others reported a decrease.
Across the state, hotline calls increased 52%, use of alternative safe housing options increased 60% and shelter capacity decreased 57% due to social distancing needs.
Fifty-three percent of shelters reported children struggling with online education. The use of telehealth increased from 24% before the health emergency to 65% during the health emergency, according to the survey.
Surveys were sent to applicable agencies in five regions of the state. Region Three encompasses Interior and northern Alaska, and three of its four agencies — the Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living, Tanana Chiefs Conference and Arctic Women in Crisis — responded. The Resource Center for Parents and Children did not respond.
Of the responding agencies, all three reported no change in protective order violations and a decrease in agency services and total clients served. The two responding agencies that provide shelter services reported a decrease in shelter nights.
L. Diane Casto, executive director of the state agency, said the survey is a “limited scope, point in time look” at how the health mandates have affected women and others living in abusive situations.
“As I have said from the beginning, I think the real picture of how stay-at-home orders have impacted domestic and sexual violence in Alaska won’t be truly understood until after communities begin opening up, people go back to work and victims are able to make reports and seek services again, without their perpetrator watching and limiting their movement and ability to reach out,” Casto said Thursday in an email to the Daily News-Miner.
A survey of Alaska law enforcement agencies ends Friday and the results will be tallied once the responses have been received.
The Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault is a component of the Alaska Department of Public Safety.
