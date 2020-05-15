Kids aren’t getting as much physical activity these days, according to results from a Department of Health and Social Services survey.
Statewide, 1,085 responses were gathered, with 770 of the responders self-identifying as parents or guardians of a child or youth, including expecting parents. In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, 114 responses were gathered and 10 responses were gathered from other parts of the Interior.
In the borough 63.39% of respondents, or 71 people, indicated the amount of physical activity their child gets on an average day is less than before the pandemic. For 25.89% of the respondents, equaling 29 people, their child gets the same amount of physical activity, while 10.71% or 12 of those who responded indicated their child gets more physical activity than before the pandemic. In total, there were 112 responses received to this question.
Another question on the survey asked about the amount of sugary drinks, such as soda, sports drinks, energy drinks, fruit flavored drinks and powdered drinks children are served by their families.
In the borough, of the 112 responses received to this question, the majority of those who responded, 77.68% or 87 people, indicated they serve their child the same amount of sugary drinks as before the pandemic, while 16.96% of respondents or 19 people indicated they serve their child less than before. Six people, or 5.36% of those who responded, indicated they are serving their child more sugary drinks than before the pandemic.
An additional question sought to know more about the amount of screen time children are getting. Exact numbers were not given for these responses in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, with the results indicating data was suppressed for having fewer than five responses. However, of these less than five responses, 76.79% of those who responded indicated their child gets more screen time now than before and 20.54% indicated the amount of screen time their child gets on an average day is the same as before the pandemic.
Statewide, 78% of those responding indicated their child gets more non-academic screen time than before, with 19% indicating their child gets the same amount as before, and 3% indicating their child receives less.
In a release from the Department of Health and Social Services’ Play Every Day campaign, Karol Fink, registered dietitian and manager of Alaska’s Physical Activity and Nutrition program said it’s concerning that six out of 10 parents are saying their child is getting less physical activity than before the pandemic.
“Daily activity can really help relieve the stresses that children might be feeling right now. The same goes for adults. Physical activity can improve your mood and reduce your stress and feelings of depression,” said Fink.
Positive results can be immediate, according to Fink, who noted one session of activity can lower blood pressure, improve the body’s ability to keep blood sugars level and result in better sleep the same night.
Other questions in the survey covered awareness of different social distancing measures, whether people have developed an emergency plan, whether households have had trouble obtaining medication and if respondents feel state health mandates can protect them and others.
The survey, which ran from April 22 to May 4, is one in a series looking at the impacts of COVID-19. The Impact of COVID-19 on Physical Health survey highlights are available online at bit.ly/3bz0y8E.
