After receiving fewer applications than anticipated, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has announced that surplus drawing permits for a number of moose hunts in Interior Alaska will be issued on a first come, first served basis starting today. Interested hunters must fax applications to the Fairbanks Fish and Game office between today and May 15.
“Drawing permits are usually issued by random lottery, but we received fewer applications for these particular hunts this year, so not all of the permits were awarded,” biologist Ryan Klimstra said in a news release. “The Board of Game allows us to decide whether or not to issue unused permits, and this year we will again make them available.”
The hunts that permits are available for includes various antlerless hunts in unit 20A, in the Moody Creek, Wood River and East Central areas, and bull hunts in unit 21B, unit 21D and unit 24D. All the hunts will take place in the fall to winter of this year. A full list can be found at bit.ly/2PTJbaR.
The website does not allow hunters to apply online, so applications must be downloaded, completed, signed and then faxed to the Fish and Game office in Fairbanks at 907-459-7332. Hunters must complete and sign the application themselves. Those who are awarded a permit will be contacted within one week of submitting their application.
Klimstra cautioned hunters that access to some of these hunt areas can be difficult and expensive. Hunters should understand accessibility and other limitations before applying for these hunt areas. Antler restrictions, requirements to leave meat on the bone, and other regulations also must be adhered to in some of these hunts.
Specific information for these hunts can be found in the 2020-2021 Alaska Drawing Permit Hunt Supplement available at Fish and Game offices, or online at bit.ly/39wut1g.
Hunters with questions about the application process for these hunts can call 907-459-7272.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.