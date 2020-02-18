The Alaska Supreme Court has issued an expedited schedule for the case revolving around the legality of a campaign to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy from office.
The case was recently kicked up to the high court from the Anchorage Superior Court following an appeal from anti-recall group Stand Tall With Mike.
The Supreme Court decision issued last Friday reversed a previous stay on the recall campaign while the Supreme Court deliberates on the appeal.
Now, the court has outlined a fast-tracked schedule to hear the appeal over the next month and a half.
According to a notice issued late last week, the state of Alaska and Stand Tall With Mike must file their appeal briefs by Feb. 25. Recall Dunleavy is required to respond to the appeal by March 9 and oral arguments for the case are scheduled for March 25.
The Supreme Court’s reversal of the previous stay on the recall campaign allows Recall Dunleavy workers to begin collecting the 71,252 signatures needed to trigger a special recall election.
If the group gathers at least the 71,252 signatures, and those signatures are verified, a special election will be called on whether to remove Dunleavy from office. If voters decide to remove him, Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer will automatically take the office of governor until the end of what would have been Dunleavy’s term.
Recall Dunleavy Campaign Manager Claire Pywell told the Daily News-Miner signature collecting will begin this month as soon as the Division of Elections provides the campaign with official signature booklets.
The Supreme Court ruling reversing the campaign pause instructed the Division of Elections to prepare the booklets “forthwith,” but no official deadline was said.
Pywell told KTOO on Friday she expected the booklets within a week.
State of Alaska Department of Law officials did not respond to a request for more information on signature booklet preparation or when the booklets may be provided to the recall campaign.
