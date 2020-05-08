The Alaska Supreme Court says a recall election can proceed as planned if the group seeking to remove Gov. Mike Dunleavy from office gathers enough signatures to trigger the election.
An order published this afternoon rejects an appeal from the state Department of Law of a Superior Court decision earlier this year approving four of the five alleged legal grounds for recall, presented last year by the group Recall Dunleavy.
The legal grounds were approved by the lower court in January but were quickly appealed to the Supreme Court by the state of Alaska and Alaska Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments from both parties in late March.
The order published today confirms the Superior Court's original decision.
State law designates only a few legal grounds upon which a public official can be recalled: lack of fitness, incompetence, neglect of duties and corruption.
According to Meda DeWitt, chair of the recall effort, the group is alleging the first three.
The group points to Dunleavy's failure to appoint a Palmer Superior Court judge within the 45-day statutory time frame; the use of his veto power to cut funding for the courts after a ruling on abortion funding with which he disagreed; the alleged misuse of state funds to pay for partisan ads electronically in social media and mailers to promote certain political figures and criticize others; and the veto of more Medicaid funding than he told the Legislature he originally planned to do, a move which the recall group says is a clear exhibition of incompetence.
Earlier this year Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth ruled that all the reasons complied with state law except the veto of health funding, which he noted was up for legislative override and therefore didn't violate the constitutional separation of powers clause as alleged.
The order rejecting the state's appeal was confirmed by four of the five justices, with Justice Craig F. Stowers dissenting.
