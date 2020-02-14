The Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that the group seeking to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy from office can begin its signature gathering process while the appeal plays out in court.
Anchorage Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth had previously placed a stay on the signature gathering until the case could be ruled upon. But a two-page Supreme Court ruling Friday says otherwise.
With the stay on the process lifted, Recall Dunleavy can begin collecting signatures needed to trigger a special election as soon as the Division of Elections prints the official signature-gathering booklets, a task which the Supreme Court has ordered the division to begin.
This story will be updated.
