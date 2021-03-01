Early on the morning of Jan. 26, 2018, three rockets were launched from Poker Flat Research Range with the aim of forming a cloud high in the atmosphere.
One of the rockets carried 50 gallons of water; the other two carried a chemical called trimethyl aluminum, which glows when it reacts with oxygen, allowing scientists to track the path of the water in the mesosphere, about 50 miles above the Earth’s surface.
The project, named Super Soaker, was funded by NASA with the aim to see how water vapor from rockets affects Earth’s upper atmosphere, according to the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Ground-based LIDAR was used to detect the cloud.
The results, which were published in February in the Journal of Geophysical Research, showed that water vapor does affect the upper atmosphere by making it more humid and cooler. This is a distinct difference from water’s greenhouse effect on lower levels of the atmosphere, which are linked to warming.
“This is the first time anyone has experimentally demonstrated that cloud formation in the mesosphere is directly linked to cooling by water vapor itself,” said Irfan Azeem in a Geophysical Institute news release. Azeem is space physicist at Astra LLC in Louisville, Colorado, and principal investigator of the Super Soaker mission.
The paper was authored by Richard Collins, director of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Graduate School and a professor of atmospheric sciences at the Geophysical Institute, with Azeem and a team of scientists from across the United States.
Increased water vapor comes from methane, which is being produced by humans in rising quantities. Methane rises into the mesosphere, where it oxidizes in sunlight to form water vapor and carbon dioxide.
Space traffic also adds to the amount of water vapor collecting in this region of the atmosphere, as water vapor is common in rocket engine exhaust, the paper notes. Increases in space traffic will result in more water being deposited in the upper atmosphere.
What are the implications cooling in the upper atmosphere?
“We expect that a more humid atmosphere should be cloudier, just as we see fog form over ponds on cold mornings,” Collins said. “What we found that is new is that the water vapor appears to actively cool the atmosphere to promote cloud formation.
“We don’t believe it’s going to cause a radical effect at the ground, but it helps us understand long-term climate trends in the atmosphere and the role of water vapor in the climate system,” he said. “And it also allows us to understand better our weather and climate models, where a lot of times cloud formation is the acid test of whether all the parts of your weather and climate model are working.”
Polar mesospheric clouds, also called noctilucent clouds, exist at the edge of space at an altitude of 47 to 53 miles.
Water vapor at these altitudes freezes into ice crystals, forming the clouds. These clouds can be seen as they glow brightly after sunset when they are lit from below by sunlight against a dark sky.
The clouds appear naturally in the Arctic or Antarctic during summer. Researchers chose to create the artificial cloud in the winter to have a controlled setting.
These clouds have long been used as indicators of climate change. First reported in the late 1800s, the clouds have been seen more often in the 20th and 21st centuries.
Researchers are eager to conduct a second Super Soaker, one that will eject much more water.
“What we saw was very, very fine, and we’d like to get more water up there to get a thicker cloud and see if we can directly measure the cooling effect rather than inferring it from the fact that the cloud formed,” Collins said, referring to data acquired from the ground-based lidar.
Geophysical Institute graduate students Jintai Li and Jennifer Alspach, who developed LIDAR systems for the project and participated in the experiment, were among the paper’s 10 co-authors. Undergraduate student Mikayla Grunin worked with Li to develop one of the LIDAR systems.
