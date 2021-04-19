The increasingly longer days are a sign that summer is fast approaching. With the return of the sun, many Alaskans are looking forward to summer solstice celebrations; after cancellations last year, most of Fairbanks’ Midnight Sun festivities are returning in 2021. Here’s a preview of what Fairbanksans can expect for the weekend of June 19.
Midnight Sun Run
Instead of taking to the streets for the 2021 Midnight Sun Run, Fairbanks runners and walkers will race over the interwebs for the 39th annual run.
Race Director Wendy Cloyd said that the Midnight Sun Run Board of Directors met in late March to review the plan for the 2021 race. This included going over a detailed list of pros and cons of hosting an in-person event. There were two big hurdles this year: the University of Alaska Fairbanks (where the race begins) has not yet lifted restrictions on mass gatherings and Pioneer Park (where the race ends) sent a notice stating that they would not allow mass gatherings, either.
Since neither start nor finish locations were available, Cloyd researched other course options and also developed a detailed Covid-19 mitigation plan. Ultimately, however, the board decided against holding an in-person event.
The popularity of the race, which in all other situations is a good thing, ended up being its downfall.
“The race attracts not only a large amount of participants, but a large amount of spectators,” Cloyd said. In the past few years, the race has drawn nearly 4,000 participants from across the world, with countless more spectators. As Cloyd put it, “... during a typical year, the event draws a massive amount of people.” Due to the size of the event, the board determined that, “... there are still too many unknowns associated with the pandemic and putting on such a large event would pose a risk to the community.”
Cloyd said they are using much of what they learned about holding a virtual race last year “to make this year’s race even more fun.” In fact, Cloyd said that there are “absolutely” benefits to holding the race virtually. Last year, there were participants from all 50 states and 11 countries.
The virtual race format allows for more flexibility; instead of completing the set course at one time, participants will be able to choose both when and where they tackle the 10 kilometer event. Athletes will have from June 19 through June 22 to complete the roughly 6.2 miles of walking or running. Walkers and runners will be able to choose their route and will upload the time to the race platform Athlinks, which can be done using tracking apps such as Strava.
Times will display just like regular race results. However, Cloyd said, because it is a virtual race the results cannot be certified and so the race did not award prize money last year.
Midnight Sun Festival
While the Midnight Sun Run is not taking place in person this year, a scaled-down Midnight Sun Festival will be happening on solstice weekend. The Downtown Association of Fairbanks will hold a “large gathering” outdoors on June 19 to celebrate the summer solstice. The festival, which runs from noon until midnight, will include live music, vendors and activities.
A strength of the Midnight Sun Festival, Downtown Association Executive Director David van den Berg said, is that it is outside. Even so, it cannot be exactly the same event; van den Berg explained that organizers had to make “concessions to the pandemic.” Specifically, “... it can’t be as big and as dense and as long,” and so the Downtown Association is working to downsize the event.
According to van den Berg, this means reducing the number of streets that will be closed off — “this year, we’ll relinquish Third Avenue” — lowering the number of invited vendors and spacing out booths. A wildcard in the equation is attendance, van den Berg acknowledged, but said that “... we figure that a day’s duration gives people more time to visit.”
The Downtown Association is working with the Fairbanks Brand Studio to rethink aspects of the festival. According to van den Berg, recasting the event mostly means downsizing, but also encompasses finding other ways for people to participate in the festival. “As June 19 nears, you’ll see that this festival has grown in appealing and creative ways,” van den Berg said.
The Downtown Association’s board of directors decided to go forward with the festival “because society needs to function in a pandemic,” van den Berg said. He added that “ ... small businesses look forward to the festival, and residents and tourists look forward to that wonderful weekend, too.” He continued by saying that, at this time last year, “we had no clue” what would be required to hold an event in two months. At this stage in the pandemic, however, there is a better idea of what to expect and how to navigate the situation.
Specific Covid-19 protocols for the event are still in the works. However, organizers will ask volunteers, performers and vendors to model good behavior by wearing masks, utilizing protective barriers and using hand sanitizer.
Midnight Sun Game
Fairbanks’ amateur league baseball team, the Goldpanners, will be playing in the trademark nighttime baseball game on June 21. The 116th Midnight Sun Game kicks off at 10 p.m.; even without the use of artificial lights, the game typically continues past midnight. The Goldpanners will play the Washington-based Everett Merchants.
“We’re excited,” Goldpanners General Manager John Lohrke said. He said that the decision to hold the game was a “really easy one to make.” If the situation allows (which Lohrke believes does and will continue to), the Goldpanners will play baseball.
“Having large crowds and having people at the park is just what we’re all about,” Lohrke said. Also, he pointed out the team is two months from their opening game. The hope is that, with the number of people getting vaccinated, the environment will be even more conducive to playing by June.
In terms of Covid-19 protocols, Lohrke said they have ordered sanitation stands and there will be extra seating so that people can spread out more.
Lohrke emphasized that the Midnight Sun Game draws the largest crowd, but is ultimately just one game in a full season. Another staple of their season is promotion nights, which help out local businesses. Since the entire point of promotional nights is to boost businesses, large crowds are necessary. Moreover, the Goldpanners are a nonprofit organization. Unlike major league teams with sponsors, the team cannot operate without people in the stadium.
Last year, the Goldpanners canceled their season and did not play in the Midnight Sun Game for the first time in 60 years. Yet the game still took place, albeit with a few twists. Lohrke explained that they did not want to let the 100-plus year tradition (which began as a bar bet) lapse. Originally, players from the Fairbanks Adult Amateur Baseball League and the Alaska Legion were slated to play instead. However, a torrential rain storm prompted the Alaska Legion to pull out. Players from the Adult Amateur Baseball League competed amongst themselves.
