Construction season is right around the corner, and the main projects coming up this year in Fairbanks are finishing the reconstruction of two bridges — one on University Avenue and another on Wendell Avenue — and completing Chena Hot Springs Road roundabouts and widening Third Street.
The first three projects should be completed this fall, and Third Street will be done next summer, according to an update from the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities.
“We have a lot of improvements in store again this year, and we appreciate everyone’s continued patience as we complete these important projects. It will be great when they’re done,” Caitlin Frye, the Northern Region information officer for the department, wrote in an email to the News-Miner.
Fairbanks residents can learn more about these and other construction projects at the Northern Region Construction 2021 website at dot.alaska.gov/nreg/construction. The resource includes interactive maps and guided map tours to help people stay updated with construction projects this year.
“We have a lot of great tools to help people keep up with our construction season, so we encourage every driver to explore it,” Frye said.
University Avenue bridge
The department has started the demolition of the old University Avenue bridge over the Chena River and construction of the new one. The project includes widening and improving a part of University Avenue to include a raised center median, left turn lanes, shoulders and expanded sidewalks.
For the duration of the project, the road is closed from the Geist/Johansen intersection to Airport Way. Drivers can take a detour to Geraghty Street from the south and to Goldizen Avenue from the north. For those walking, a pedestrian bridge is placed over the Chena River.
“We’ve put Fairbanks through a lot the past several years with big projects that have had big impacts on traffic,” Frye said. “This winter, our two bridge closures required a ton of patience on the part of the Fairbanks community and we are so thankful to all of you who had to drive around those projects all year. You have made it possible for us to keep working and keep on schedule.”
Wendell Avenue bridge
The new Wendell Avenue bridge will accommodate heavier vehicles and will have wider sidewalks and road shoulders for pedestrians and bicyclists. A part of the Wendell Avenue/Old Steese Highway between Clay Street and Third Street intersections is also in the renovation process to include pedestrian and bicycle access, utilities and drainage.
The Wendell bridge is closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic and rerouting is possible via Cushman Street or Steese Highway.
Chena Hot Springs Road roundabouts
Chena Hot Springs Road between the roundabouts and Nordale Road will be rehabilitated. The roundabouts will have permanent lighting and high-friction surface treatment for the pavement. The multi-use trail along the road will be reconstructed and finished with gravel.
No closures are anticipated for the project so far, but driving there might take around 20 minute more with the work in progress.
Third Street widening
This project includes reconstruction of the Third Street between Old Steese Highway and Hamilton Avenue, as well as reconstruction of the Steese Expressway between the Chena River bridge and College Road to improve drainage and utilities and increase access for people with disabilities.
Traffic will be restricted to one lane and one direction on Third Street for the 2021 season. Pedestrian detours will be minimal. Steese Expressway traffic will be detoured for two weeks in the 2022 season.
