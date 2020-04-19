Alaska Republicans Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young both support President Donald Trump’s recent call to pull all U.S. funding from the World Health Organization over controversy between the president and the international organization.
Trump called for the halting of U.S. dollars to the organization Tuesday, accusing the organization of “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”
Young said in a statement he thinks the U.S. should be putting Americans first, adding that he believes Trump has the authority to place funding on hold while the WHO is investigated.
“We must be adequately prepared to prevent and respond to this and future pandemics, and the administration’s call for greater transparency and data sharing among WHO member nations is a worthwhile goal,” Young said.
Sullivan spokesman Mike Anderson wrote in an email request for comment that Sullivan “believes we need to take a hard look at U.S. funding for the WHO, given the organization’s complicity in China’s lack of transparency as it relates to this pandemic.”
But Sen. Lisa Murkowski is more skeptical of the move, noting that infighting isn’t really going to help anyone right now.
“There are valid criticisms that could be, and should be, leveled at the WHO. However, simply holding back funding will likely result in exacerbating this pandemic and making another more likely,” according to a statement from a Murkowski spokeswoman. “While Senator Murkowski respects the authorities of the office of the presidency, she also recognizes that it will take all of us — elected leaders and citizens — working together to effectively stop the spread of this virus. She has been encouraged by the various levels of the response, from the federal to local levels.”
Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, pushed back against Trump’s accusations that the WHO’s virus response was delayed.
“In the first weeks of January, the WHO was very, very clear,” Ryan said in a statement Wednesday. “We alerted the world on January the 5th. Systems around the world, including the U.S., began to activate their incident management systems on January the 6th. And through the next number of weeks, we’ve produced multiple updates to countries, including briefing multiple governments, multiple scientists around the world, on the developing situation — and that is what it was, a developing situation.”
Congress is in the annual appropriations process to determine which programs will receive funding in the coming fiscal year and at what levels.
