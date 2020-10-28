Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan is hoping to win a second term for his seat in the U.S. Senate this election but in order to do so, he must beat popular nonpartisan candidate Dr. Al Gross, Alaska Independence Party candidate John Wayne Howe, and three other write-in candidates who are all seeking to unseat him.
Dr. Al Gross
This is Gross’ first bid for office, though he cites relationships with state leadership since childhood when his mother founded the Alaska League of Women Voters and his father served as attorney general under former Republican Gov. Jay Hammond.
Gross is a nonpartisan candidate and says as a political independent, he strikes a balance which he says represents many Alaskans’ political leanings.
“I’m fiscally conservative, I support strong and enforceable immigration policy and the Second Amendment,” Gross said.
He also supports a form of government funded, universal health care for those interested but maintains he does not want to kick anyone off their private health insurance if they wish to keep it. Gross likened the program to a Medicaid buy-in option.
His top priority if elected would be to work to stem the spread of COVID-19, which as of Monday had claimed the lives of approximately 225,000 Americans.
While Gross did not cite any specifics on how he plans to address the pandemic, he noted the importance of getting the virus under control fast to allow Alaskans to go back to work and to help build the economy back up again.
“We have a lot of work to do to get this thing under control, but once we do, we need to encourage economic development both here in the state and nationwide,” Gross said.
Areas of economic growth Gross would like to see is a focus on renewable energy, which he says Alaska has vast opportunities for. This would also help address the issue of climate change, which Gross says is real and dire. He would support the United States rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, a group of countries working together to create international policies to address global climate change which President Trump pulled the U.S. out of soon after being elected.
“I believe our climate is changing and man is contributing,” Gross said. “I support joining back up with Paris climate accords. I don’t support carbon taxing but what I do support is bringing smart people to the table to help mitigate the problem. We’re far worse off than we were six years ago, and you can’t be a climate change denier in a place like Alaska which is changing so rapidly.”
For Gross, climate change is just one area that he feels denying is harmful. Another is the issue of racial injustice.
“There’s no question that racial injustice exists in this country,” Gross said. “I don’t support white supremacy. I have no problem condemning it.”
Addressing racial injustice does not mean defunding the police, Gross clarified.
“Alaska has a huge problem with domestic violence and sexual assault so I support funding the police and the Village Public Safety Office program,” he said.
Police reform should take place, however, and include a ban on chokeholds and increased and mandated de-escalation training.
Gross criticized his opponent, Sen. Dan Sullivan, for his stance on a Supreme Court appointment so close to the election — referring to President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. Coney Barrett was confirmed by the Senate Monday.
According to Gross, Alaska voters should have been able to decide who names the appointment to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died earlier this year.
Some have expressed fear that Coney Barrett will be instrumental in an effort to roll back protections for legal abortion, which has been law since 1973, and repeal equal marriage rights for gay and lesbian couples. Gross says he is a strong supporter of a woman’s right to choose whether or not to have an abortion.
“I’m a doctor, I believe good government should stay out of medical decisions,” Gross said. “These are always very personal, difficult, complicated medical decisions that we should have no say in.”
Gross also supports equal marriage rights for same-sex couples.
Final priorities for Gross include supporting the University of Alaska through securing the institution’s still unfulfilled federal land grant.
Ultimately, while he plans to caucus with Senate Democrats due to Senate Republicans’ “failure on health care,” Gross says he is neither a good Democrat nor a good Republican.
“The only people I’ll be beholden to are the people of Alaska,” he said.
Gross, 58, was born and raised in Juneau. He later left the state to receive his medical degree and a master’s in public health. He returned to Alaska to work as an orthopedic surgeon in Juneau. He now lives in Petersburg where he captains a commercial fishing boat.
John Wayne Howe
This is Howe’s first bid for a national political seat. He ran for House District 19 in 1988 but was unsuccessful.
Howe says he feels like his campaign could have gone better. But, he is hopeful he may receive about 20% of the vote, which is an average to good turnout for a third party candidate.
The inspiration for Howe to run for office is simple. He feels that governments of all sizes are stealing from citizens, with the finger pointed at taxation as the cause for most ills. If elected, Howe would seek to entirely do away with taxes and believes that the government should be run on a donation only basis.
Howe, age 60, has been in Alaska for four decades and says he has developed a strong sense of loyalty to the people of the state who are currently enslaved through taxation and government control. If certain elements of government like the military or education don’t receive enough funding through Howe’s donation plan, then “those departments need to die,” he said.
“I’m more inclined to the idea that it’s everybody looking out for what they want,” Howe said.
Howe’s example of a system like this is the Fox Spring, which was set to be shut down before Fox locals banded together to fund and support the local water stop, Howe explained.
Personally, if this system were in place, Howe said he would donate to “roads and transportation” and the U.S. Postal Service on the condition that they increase user fees. He also would like to create a voucher system for the public school system.
Howe is a registered member of the Alaska Independence Party.
“It’s not about being independent. It’s about working for independence for Alaska, which means independence from the federal government,” Howe said.
More opportunities for freedom in Howe’s mind means private ownership of land and free commerce and development. He would support very little regulation and hopes to open up Alaska’s few gun regulations even more.
“Everyone should have whatever they want, silencers, machine guns, whatever,” Howe said.
The topic of health care is a complicated one for Howe, who says that before health insurance can be tackled, the cost of medical care itself must be addressed. Howe is strongly opposed to the federal government’s relationship with the Federal Drug Administration.
“It’s the FDA getting in bed with private corporations and increasing the cost,” Howe said.
Howe would not support coverage of pre-existing conditions in health care, likening it to “buying life insurance after someone is already dead.”
With regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, Howe feels that society and the business world should open fully.
“There is a lot of Covid virus everywhere,” Howe said. “We’re all going to get it so we really need to go back to work before we don’t have any products in this country.”
Howe had little to say about the confirmation process for the empty Supreme Court seat but takes extreme issue with Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in 1973.
“I call it child murder. Life begins at conception,” Howe said. “Whether or not parents should be allowed to kill their children, that’s another topic, but we need to stop pretending abortion isn’t murder.”
Regarding the other major issue some fear the Supreme Court may revisit, Howe feels that the government should have no say in who is allowed to marry who and that includes same sex couples.
On the issue of climate change, Howe believes that the world is going through natural cycles of warming and is convinced that Arctic sea ice, which has been disappearing at record rates in recent years, will return because “the Arctic is a cold place.”
“Humans do not contribute to climate change,” Howe said.
Police reform is a complicated topic for Howe. He feels that reform is needed in some areas. Practices such as no knock warrants are immoral and should be outlawed, Howe says, and thus, the killing of Breonna Taylor should be prosecuted as such. However, in Howe’s mind, race is not a contributing force in police violence.
“It’s mentioned as if it was a racial issue. There may have been racial issues there but as a secondary issue to the invasion of privacy, which is worse,” Howe said. “I think racism is an issue in some places but if we focus on it, we’re just making it worse.”
Howe was born and raised in Washington and has lived in Alaska for 41 years. He runs a machinery shop, Howee’s Machine Shop, in Fairbanks.
Sen. Dan Sullivan
For Sullivan — a 55-year-old first-term senator who has lived in Alaska for 23 years — this election represents a tipping point between returning to what he sees as Obama/Biden era policies and moving forward with “America’s bright future.”
“I ran in 2014 because the federal government, Obama and Biden were all focused on shutting down our resource development opportunities, defunding our military, putting liberal judges on the 9th Circuit that were hurting our country,” Sullivan said. “We have a much brighter future now.”
Sullivan pointed to the opening of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil development, increased land access for Alaskans, confirmation of more than 200 Trump appointed federal judges and increased military spending as positive steps forward.
“My goal is to continue to build on these successes,” he said.
Increasing military presence in Alaska will help provide the United States with the defense presence in the Arctic that the country needs, Sullivan noted.
Sullivan warned against the “national Democratic anti-Alaska agenda,” which he says is “anti-ANWR, anti-drilling on federal land, anti-land access, anti-resource development, anti-Second Amendment, anti-law enforcement and anti-military.”
Also an area of focus for Sullivan is the topic of health care. Sullivan has long opposed the Obama-era Affordable Care Act. The senator is concerned that if a proposed Medicare for all program were to be established, that individuals would be forced off of their private insurance plans.
That same concern goes for the proposed Green New Deal prominent Democrats are pushing for. This would be a comprehensive approach to climate change and energy production that would reign in development of fossil fuels and create limitations on pollutants and non-renewable development. Sullivan has, in the past, called the plan “socialist.”
Climate change is “real and happening,” Sullivan stated, acknowledging that human activity contributes to the problem.
“Alaska is ground zero,” Sullivan said. “And what I’ve been working on is addressing mitigation while protecting our infrastructure.”
This includes working to provide funding to Alaska Native villages which are forced to move due to increased erosion of shorelines because of a lack of sea ice in recent years.
“I certainly support policies that harness ingenuity and incentivize research for future energy,” Sullivan said. “But what I don’t support is the Green New Deal which is top down, not bottom up.”
He would not support the United States rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement.
Sullivan has often voted alongside conservative Republican Senate leadership and supported much of President Trump’s policy decisions throughout his presidency, including a recent appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Sullivan brushed off concerns of a repeal of abortion rights or equal marriage rights. Anytime a new Republican appointment is made to the Supreme Court, “They make a lot of these dire predictions but historically they typically don’t play out,” he said.
When asked about the issue of legal abortion, Sullivan noted he is a “pro-life” Catholic but also acknowledged that Roe v. Wade — the Supreme Court case declaring abortion legal in the United States — has been precedent for nearly 50 years and he doubts that would be dissolved.
On the issue of marriage equality, Sullivan cited his 2015 statement after the Supreme Court declared equal marriage rights for same sex couples. At the time, Sullivan expressed concern for “religious liberty,” noting he had hoped the Supreme Court would have left the issue up to individual states.
“Going forward it is critically important to respect and defend the religious liberty of all Americans, including those people of good faith who hold differing views on this important matter based on deeply held conviction and religious belief,” Sullivan said in 2015.
Another issue that has sparked heated debate among members of Congress is recent months is the issue of racism and police violence.
Sullivan acknowledges that racial inequalities still exist in the United States and they must be addressed but did not go so far as to link such inequalities with recent police shootings of Black Americans. Such shootings have sparked national protests, which Sullivan criticized for looting and violence.
The senator was a cosponsor of a Senate police reform bill that outlawed controversial control methods like choke holds and increased sensitivity training for officers. Sullivan said he strongly opposes any calls to defund the police.
Before running for Senate, Sullivan served as Alaska’s attorney
general under former Gov. Sarah Palin and then as natural resources commissioner under former Gov. Sean Parnell. Sullivan currently serves as a colonel in the United States Marine Corps.
The three candidates above will also compete with three official write-in candidates: nonaffiliated candidate Sidney “Sid” Hill from Palmer, nonaffiliated candidate Karen Nanouk of Unalakleet, and Jed Whitaker, a Green Party candidate from Anchorage.
The general election is Nov. 3 but early voting is already underway. Registered voters can cast their ballot early at the Fairbanks Division of Elections office located in the state building at 675 Seventh Ave., Suite A2. The office will be open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
