Saudi Arabia, after sustained efforts from the United States federal government to help stabilize the global energy market, has agreed to slow its own oil production to allow the market to balance.
The announcement comes just a week after Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan and North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer introduced legislation in the Senate to pull all U.S. military support from Saudi Arabia if the country did not agree to slow its production.
Sullivan and Cramer both received calls from the Saudi ambassador to the United States, Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, informing them of the announcement.
The pledge from the oil rich kingdom is welcome news for industry members around the world who have struggled to keep up with the market — resulting in massive price crashes. Alaska North Slope crude has not been spared and is selling for less than $25 a barrel these days.
Sullivan said he is skeptical until he sees an actual change.
“While I appreciated the Saudi ambassador’s call today indicating that the Kingdom will cut oil production and will call for an emergency meeting of OPEC next week to help stabilize global energy prices, this is a classic case of actions speaking louder than words,” Sullivan said in a statement. “Significant damage has already been done by Saudi Arabia’s actions to date, which have negatively impacted tens of thousands of workers in Alaska and North Dakota, as well as other energy producing states.”
Alaska North Slope crude for West Coast delivery was priced at $68 a barrel at the beginning of this year and has since plummeted as the globe has felt the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. March 31 prices showed North Slope crude to be selling at $23.18 a barrel.
Alaska oil prices sat at more than $70 a barrel this time last year. The last time North Slope crude dropped below $23.18 was in April 2003, according to records kept by the Alaska Department of Revenue.
