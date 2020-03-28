Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan has teamed with North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer in proposing a withdrawal of all U.S. military personnel from Saudi Arabia following weeks of disputes over the kingdom’s role in destabilization of global oil markets.
This threat of withdrawal comes after weeks of urges from Sullivan and other Republican senators for Saudi Arabia to work to stabilize the oil market amid a COVID-19 related crash.
As Alaska oil prices slumped below the $30 per barrel mark earlier this month, Sullivan — along with 12 other Republican senators — wrote to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud demanding Saudi Arabia halt its recent boost in oil production. The production increase contributed to price crashes across the world, including in the U.S.
With little to no response action since then, Sullivan noted in a statement that he thinks the United States should not lend support to a nation that doesn’t do the same in return.
“The United States has been a strong and reliable partner to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for decades,” Sullivan said in a statement Friday. “That partnership has included a long history of helping to protect Saudi Arabia from threats in the region, including a recent surge in U.S. troop presence to protect the Kingdom and other countries from Iran. Such protections have helped stabilize the region and have served to defend American interests.”
“Now, however, as the United States and the rest of the world are battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kingdom continues to reject its leadership role in serving as a stabilizing force for global energy markets,” he said. “This is unacceptable, particularly because the Kingdom’s actions are directly and negatively impacting the American citizens I am honored to represent.
“If Saudi Arabia refuses to change course when we’ve requested that it do so, the United States must seriously reconsider the level of American support – including military support – for such partnerships that fail to support us in turn.”
Should the bill be approved, and President Donald Trump agree, all U.S. troops and all military equipment would be relocated out of Saudi Arabia and into another area of the Middle East.
