Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan spoke to the University of Alaska Board of Regents in Fairbanks on Thursday, touching on the importance of the university’s land grants, position as a prime Arctic research facility and the need for increased attention on Alaska’s domestic violence and sexual assault epidemic.
“There’s a number of areas that we can seize the initiative on,” Sullivan said. “The fascination, interest and money that’s going into everything Arctic; to me, we should be it. The interest on this topic is just going through the roof, whether it’s on science or on climate change or other areas.”
As the university has waded through a tumultuous year of cuts in state funding, the topic of the land grants promised to the university prior to statehood has continuously come up as a possible source of additional revenue for the state. But — as UA President Jim Johnsen and others have noted — the university still lacks thousands of acres of promised land, an issue Sullivan says is one he and his colleague in the Senate are looking into.
“We know that the land grant promise that is part of this great university’s history still needs to be fulfilled,” Sullivan said. “Senator Murkowski and I are working on legislation that can kind of streamline this so it’s not litigated, make sure (Department of Natural Resources) and (Bureau of Land Management) are working together.”
A member of the student leadership council asked Sullivan for his take on some of the Title IX difficulties the university is facing, a matter which Sullivan spoke somberly about — a speech which was eventually followed by applause from regents and those in the audience.
“We have such a great state, but one of the things we’re not good at — horrible at — is this really big problem with domestic violence and sexual assault,” Sullivan said. “We’re like, the worst, consistently the worst, which is horrible. You can have programs, you can do everything, but the change for Alaska is going to have to happen with, well, the men to be honest. It has to be a change of culture at the very base.”
Throughout the first of two day-long meetings, regents discussed the financial future of the university as well as some impending changes to campus structure, both academically and physically.
University of Alaska Fairbanks Chancellor Dan White presented a series of structural challenges as part of a 2020 Master Plan for the UAF campus, outlining some of the issues presented by mounting deferred maintenance.
He separated the building challenges into a series of categories: maintenance and repair, meaning the buildings require regular maintenance and upkeep; renewal and replacement, meaning there are systematic repairs and replacements needed to extend the life of the building; major revitalization, meaning buildings require large scale renovations; adaptive reuse, meaning the building is no longer suited for its current use but the buildings are structurally sound and candidates for repurposing; and demolition, meaning the buildings are past their useful life.
With the plan came a substantial list of planned demolitions, particularly of older housing units. These include the single-family houses along North Chandalar Drive, houses on Copper Lane and dorm buildings around the Lola Tilly Commons are all slated for demolition.
The report outlines planned changes for research and instruction buildings, as well. Temporary research structures near Arctic Health, O’Neill building and Irving II are slated for removal. Irving II itself is slated for demolition.
The rest of the buildings listed in the report require work ranging from minor updates to serious revitalization. The board of regents approved the master plan Thursday afternoon. It remains unclear how the university plans to pay for the repairs as deferred maintenance funding from the state has continued to fall short in recent years.
On the more academic side of upcoming changes, over the next several months, the university will be undergoing an extensive academic and administrative review.
The UAF Faculty Senate will vote on their choice for academic review on March 16.
The three chancellors will submit program review reports to statewide March 23.
The board will hear public testimony on planned changes April 9. The universities will submit planned administrative cuts the next day. Over the following months, the board and other administrators will consider possible changes.
This process will end in June when the board makes its final decisions at their next full board meeting.
