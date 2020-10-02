Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan recently joined the ranks of senators to meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s pick to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month.
Sullivan and Barrett see eye to eye on a number of subjects, including the importance of state’s rights against federal overreach and the Second Amendment, Sullivan noted in a recently recorded video statement released after the meeting.
“Some of the topics we covered right at the outset: the role of a judge on the federal judiciary. It’s the role of a judge to interpret the law, not to legislate from the bench. I think she was in full agreement on that,” Sullivan said. “We had a deep discussion also on the issue of the power and limitations of federal agencies, administrative agencies.”
Sullivan has not formally announced his intentions to vote for Barrett if it comes to a Senate floor vote, but he has backed many of Trump’s policy choices over the president’s nearly four years in office and voted for both of Trump’s previous Supreme Court nominations.
Last month Sullivan told reporters he fully supports a pre-election confirmation vote for a Trump court pick.
That position differs from his position in 2016 when then-President Barack Obama sought to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia more than 200 days before the election. At the time, Sullivan said it was too close to the election and that Alaskans deserved to cast their vote for who would pick the replacement.
“Alaskans, like all Americans, are in the midst of an important national election. The next Supreme Court justice could fundamentally change the direction of the Court for years to come,” Sullivan said in a 2016 news release. “Alaskans deserve to have a voice in that direction through their vote, and we will ensure that they have one.”
Sullivan defended the difference between his 2016 position and his current stances as standard partisan politics.
“The historical precedent and principle of an election year nomination to the Supreme Court, dating back to the founding of our republic, is that the Senate has generally confirmed a president’s nominee from its own party and not confirmed one from the opposing party,” Sullivan said last month. “President Trump is well within his constitutional authority to nominate an individual for the Supreme Court vacancy, and the Senate will undertake its advice and consent responsibilities on confirmation, as authorized by the Constitution.”
As it currently stands, there are not enough Republican senators who oppose a vote prior to the election to block a nomination.
Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins told reporters last month she will not vote for a Supreme Court nomination until after the election. But, with Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s indecision on the matter compounded with other “presumed maybe” votes like Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney voicing support for the process, it would now take an extreme shift from multiple senators to derail the process.
A simple majority vote is needed to approve a Trump nomination in the Senate. There are 53 Republicans. If the chamber ties 50-50, Vice President Mike Pence, sitting as Senate president, would be called on to cast the tie-breaking vote, meaning four Republicans would need to oppose a nomination to block the vote.
Currently, no other Republican senators have announced plans to vote against the majority on the matter.
If a nominee is confirmed while Trump is president, it would be Trump’s third Supreme Court nomination, the first being Justice Neal Gorsuch in 2017 and the second being a controversial nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh last year.
