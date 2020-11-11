Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan believes Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden will be the next president, according to a statement from an aide to his reelection campaign.
"Based on what we are seeing, Senator Sullivan is well on his way to winning re-election and Joe Biden is on the way to becoming the next president of the United States," reads an email to the Daily News-Miner from campaign spokesman Matt Shuckerow.
The statement was in response to the question, "Is Biden president-elect or not?"
Sullivan plans to speak to the media "once we have more clarity on the Alaska election," Shuckerow wrote.
Sullivan, who is leading Democrat Al Gross in the race for Senate, did not attend a Tuesday presentation to GOP senators by Vice President Mike Pence about President Donald Trump's legal filings regarding some vote counts. Sullivan was in Alaska, Shuckerow wrote.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Rep. Don Young, both of them Republican, each referred to Biden as president-elect in statements Saturday while also referring to ongoing vote counts in some states and legal filings by Trump’s campaign.
The three Alaskans are among roughly a dozen Republican members of Congress publicly acknowledging Biden's victory or likely victory.
Contact Editor Rod Boyce at 459-7585. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMeditor.