Future military members from Fairbanks were sworn into the service on Wednesday morning, as an Army colonel called from the International Space Station for an Oath of Enlistment ceremony.
Col. Andrew R. Morgan, an emergency physician and member of NASA’s 21st group of astronauts, is currently serving on the International Space Station as a flight engineer. Morgan used Skype to address students being sworn into service nationwide — including at Herring Auditorium inside of Lathrop High School.
Logistically, tuning into a livestream from space required some adaptability.
“I had a lot of help from the Lathrop High staff. They were really friendly and understanding of what this event was and we kind of got it together in about 45 minutes: everything from start of set up to completion of set up,” said Staff Sgt. Brandon Linderman, who helped set up the event.
There were a few different streaming sites they had to work with, according to Linderman, and when sound didn’t come through one they had to switch to another.
Nevertheless, Morgan appeared on screen to Lathrop and other swear-in sites across the nation early Wednesday morning. Three students from Lathrop took their oath; Irene Delgado and Colton Taylor will be joining the Army, while Braedan Rovzar is joining the Navy.
Lt. Col. Mark Davis, who spoke at the event, said he wanted to take a moment before the oath to talk about the value of service, then called everyone’s attention to the students.
“They’ve taken the opportunity to move forward with a pathway in the military beyond high school, so you know, it’s not a light step. You all know that. You’ve probably considered it yourself,” Davis said. “We have, obviously, many great services that you can decide to join. I would ask you to get with someone that you really trust: Collaborate, share ideas and consider your goals, dreams and passions with your teachers, your career counselors and your military recruiters because you have some great ones in this school.”
Morgan said it was a great honor for him to administer the Oath of Enlistment from the “magnificent spaceship,” the International Space Station.
Before he took the nine-month journey to space as an astronaut, Morgan said he was a soldier first.
“I made the decision when I was 18 years old to raise my right hand just like you’re about to. I am still a soldier; I am just serving in space on the ultimate high ground,” he said. “I am here as a direct result of the incredible opportunities I had in the Army and I am a soldier through and through.”
People cheered, laughed and applauded as Morgan reached up to his neck to unzip his blue space suit a few inches, displaying an Army tee-shirt underneath and floating towards the camera.
The students raised their right hand and took their oaths around 9 a.m. Afterwards, family members, friends and fellow JROTC members greeted them in the audience.
“That was pretty cool. It’s probably one of the proudest moments of my life watching my son enlist and follow his dreams, so I couldn’t be prouder of him right now,” said Maj. Luc Taylor, who Facetimed in to the event from Iraq to watch Colton take his oath.
Jennifer Taylor was seated in the audience and held up the phone for Luc to see Colton during the whole ceremony.
“It was really exciting to see him follow his dreams. He’s wanted to be a soldier since he was about 6 years old, so it was really moving for me to see if really, really happen,” she said. “It became real to me today.”
Colton said the experience was unique.
“I found it nice that I was able to swear in in front of my dad. It was a great opportunity for me,” he said.
He ships out to join the Army in late July. Posing for pictures at the end of the event, Colton held up the phone with his father on it to face the cameras.
Braeden said he felt pretty amazing after the event. He is shipping out for the Navy on June 30 and said he’s preparing, with a booklet of things he needs to start memorizing, like ship and aircraft names.
“It’s like getting a college acceptance letter,” said Braeden, adding that it puts everything into perspective and he’s excited.
He said it was still setting in that he was actually sworn in by an astronaut from space, comparing it to swear-ins done at a Military Entrance Processing Station.
“It’s definitely not like the normal swear-in that you would do at MEPS, that we all had to do at MEPS originally,” he said. “It’s definitely got a different kind of weight to it, and it’s cool to do it with other kids from my school, too, that I’ve seen around as opposed to a bunch of random people that I just kind of met that day.”
“I’m feeling kind of renewed, more aware of what an actually big thing I’m joining into, which is really exciting,” said Irene.
To be sworn in was a once in a lifetime thing, according to Irene, who noted being a part of this big event with everyone around her felt spectacular.
Delgado’s JROTC instructors were both in the audience to watch her graduate, alongside her family. Delgado was in the program for four years.
Retired First Sgt. Phillip Maxim said he was “super proud.”
“She’s come a long way. She’s a born leader. She was in class, with the JROTC,” Maxim said. “She’s always been in a position of leadership, so it’s a very proud moment to see her raise her hand and sign up for the Army.”
Retired Lt. Col. Pete Bonin also expressed pride in the students.
“I was thinking back to the time that I enlisted in 1990 as a 17-year-old high school student. I did it in a MEP Station with 30 other enlistees. I ended up with a Polaroid picture,” he said. “I was so proud and excited for these new recruits. Being able to be sworn in from outer space is memorable.”
Contact staff writer Kyrie Long at 459-7510. Follow her on Twitter twitter.com/FDNMlocal.