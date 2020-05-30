The first flight of Arctic Wolves from the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division returned home from Iraq, Syria and Kuwait Saturday afternoon.
The roughly 200 soldiers who returned to Fort Wainwright were the advance party for the Fort Wainwright-based unit of around 2,000, the rest of whom will be flying back into Fairbanks International Airport in the coming months.
The returning soldiers have just completed a nine-month tour of duty in Iraq, Syria and Kuwait, as part of a joint task force. According to officials, the deployed soldiers were primarily helping to train Iraqi troops.
On Saturday evening, a brief ceremony was held at Fort Wainwright, but families were not present due to public health concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Following the ceremony, married soldiers were allowed to go to their homes to quarantine for 14 days. All single soldiers were sent to barracks to quarantine for 14 days.