Strong winds through Alaska Range passes on Labor Day weekend included hurricane-strength gusts that knocked power out for hundreds of people, mostly in the Delta Junction area. It also caused minor damage elsewhere.
The wind that raced through the Denali Borough on Sunday night recorded one of the biggest gusts statewide — 83 mph at Antler Creek, at Mile 244 Parks Highway.
The strong wind toppled neighborhood trees, blew the roof off an outhouse, destroyed outdoor tent shelters and picked up a trampoline and threw it into nearby trees. A dog run was damaged when the tree it was attached to blew over.
“It looks like a twister went through here,” said one local resident on Facebook. “There are sheets of plywood all over the yard. I’m going to be spending my day looking for and cleaning up stuff here.”
But no real damage, she added, just some rearranging of the yard.
Two of the shelter tents that were destroyed in the Otto Lake area had been secured for wind, but this wind was too strong.
“Both were secured to railroad tie frames,” he said. “The railroad ties even got thrown across the yard.”
The wind even blew a window from its casing at Lakeview Inn on Otto Lake.
A falling tree wiped out electric service for one family, but luckily missed the rest of the house. Trees falling on power lines caused outages throughout the Interior.
The Golden Valley Electric Association’s Facebook page noted the widespread outages Monday morning, noting “We’ve had crews working through the night to get power on, but strong winds caused many trees to fall in the power lines and we still have a lot of work to do.”
The Anderson Volunteer Fire Department got called out at midnight to remove a tree from the road just south of Clear Sky Lodge on the Parks Highway. Then, a tree on the power line caused a 20- by 60-foot wildfire this morning, according to Fire Chief Scott Thompson.
The National Weather Service reports that the strongest gust recorded over the 24-hour period was at Farewell Lake, at 105 mph. Two gusts at Fort Greely were 88 mph and the Antler Creek gust was fourth on the list. The remaining peak gusts were recorded in areas of Fort Greely, Isabel Pass and Delta Junction.
Peak gusts through 12 p.m. Monday
Farewell Lake105 mph
Texas Condo - Ft. Greely 88 mph
OP5 - Ft. Greely 88 mph
Antler Creek - 244 Mile Parks82 mph
North Test Track - Ft. Greely 82 mph
Snow Field - near Ft. Greely 82 mph
Main Post - Ft. Greely 81 mph
Texas - Ft. Greely79 mph
Main Gain - Ft. Greely 78 mph
Air Force Tower - Ft. Greely 77 mph
OP12 - Isabel Pass 77 mph
Delta Junction 76 mph
— National Weather Service Fairbanks