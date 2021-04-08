An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 was reported at 9:10 this morning. The epicenter was about 17 miles southeast of Cantwell — not far from the landmark igloo on the Parks Highway — at a depth of 48 miles, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Residents throughout the Interior and as far south as the Kenai Peninsula felt the quake. No damage was immediately reported.
News-Miner columnist Kris Capps, who lives a few miles south of the entrance to Denali National Park, said she felt it strongly and it lasted for what seemed to be a long time.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities tweeted that its crews will be checking bridges and other infrastructure in the area for damage.
