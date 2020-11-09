All remote learning and in-session classes in the Fairbanks North Star Borough public school system were canceled Monday, along with borough government operations, including the bus system, due to a winter storm warning.
The city of Fairbanks has remained operational, according to Teal Soden, city communications director.
The storm was predicted to dump up to 10 inches of snow after record-breaking snow on Friday, but it skirted around Fairbanks, according to the National Weather Service.
“We’re just going to get a glancing blow of light snow tomorrow (Tuesday),” said Jason Ahsenmacher, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Classes at Immaculate Conception School and Monroe Catholic High School were also canceled for Monday due to a winter storm warning predicting freezing rain, several inches of snow, power outages and hazardous travel conditions.
Ahsenmacher said the expected storm, which originated “way out there in the open Pacific waters,” hit other parts of the Interior but that precipitation in Fairbanks was light due to a combination of factors but mainly because “the storm took a further northwest track up Bristol Bay.”
“We got basically rain on the front end,” the meteorologist said.
The storm impacted areas outside of Fairbanks to include the Alaska Range, Yukon Flats, the central Interior and the western side of Interior Alaska, according to Ahsenmacher.
