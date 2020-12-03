The Fairbanks school board late Tuesday backed away from plans to expand access at school buildings after resistance from top district administrators who said they are restricted by state COVID-19 Outbreak Disaster Health Order No. 5.
The board will resume discussions of what education model to deploy in 2021 in the coming weeks.
The health order signed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy went into effect Nov. 16 and states that “school districts must follow the guidance published by the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development.” The state’s Alaska Smart Start 2020 guidelines call for students to be in distance learning when a school district is in high-risk operational status.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has been in the high-risk zone since Aug. 31, though select students have been phased in to schools for limited services, including high school athletics.
The Smart Start document also states the guidance is “not mandated, or state required. Local school districts have the authority, responsibility, and flexibility to make decisions to be responsive to their communities.”
School board member Matthew Sampson moved to open elementary schools to any students who wish to attend after winter break, but he was shut down by board President Tim Doran, who said the motion was beyond the scope of Tuesday’s meeting agenda in which the board was presented with multiple plans for phasing in limited numbers of K-12 students.
“That’s a full opening of schools,” Doran told Sampson. “We do need to give public notice. That’s a very different proposal than what we have been talking about.”
Education leaders took no action on the phase-in plans presented to them and passed a motion calling on elementary building administrators to bring in more students at their discretion.
Sampson said the school board should be calling the shots.
“If I wanted to leave it up to the administration, I wouldn’t be here,” he said. “We’re the school board. We are here to make decisions.”
It’s not clear what a phase-in directed by school principals would look like. Assistant Superintendent Kate LaPlaunt said elementary schools could work on slowly bringing in more students, but she also recommended against it.
One of the plans presented by LaPlaunt was to select up to eight students to invite to each elementary classroom for four mornings a week, but the assistant superintendent said she would prefer to keep students in remote learning status.
“There’s a lot of ways that we could grow it in a supportive way,” LaPlaunt told the school board but offered no details.
Superintendent Karen Gaborik also made conflicting statements about expanding school access while the district is in high-risk status for coronavirus transmission.
“We can’t be all things to all kids with COVID during the red (high risk zone),” the superintendent told the board. “We just can’t do it.”
She later said: “We know the board wants us to get more kids in schools. We can walk our way there.”
The school board earlier this school year directed schools to invite special education students to buildings for limited services, but some of those students are still in remote learning status.
Gaborik told the school board that reports from staff this week of possible COVID-19 exposures are “pouring in.” Two schools face staffing shortages and will possibly reduce services, she said.
The school district’s medical adviser, pediatrician Mishelle Nace, encouraged education leaders to use caution as they decide whether to bring more students into school buildings.
The Intensive Care Unit at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital is full, she said, though it’s not due to virus patients. She said the rate of positive COVID-19 tests from people flying into Alaska is up from 1% to 5%, and the state is falling behind with virus contact tracing. Some COVID-19 cases among children have been severe, Nace said.
Dr. Anne Zink, the state’s chief medical officer, told the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 17 that people aged 15 and younger are more likely to die of the flu than of COVID-19. It’s the reverse for people over age 15.
Hundreds of families have written to the school district with stories of children feeling isolated and falling behind in school under the remote learning model.
LaPlaunt said many other families have adjusted to the challenges of learning from home.
“There are people who have found a groove despite all of the struggles,” she said. “They don’t want things disrupted.”
School district enrollment is down, and there’s a surplus of workers, but administrators said staffing is tight because of people who are in isolation or quarantined due to virus exposure. Also, more educators are needed to supervise smaller groups of students as suggested in state and federal guidance for operating schools during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
If school building access is increased, educators are worried about having enough space and enough adults to supervise students in small groups. State guidance calls for groups of six or less students while operating in the medium risk zone.
The regular meeting of the borough Board of Education was lively at times with some parliamentary maneuvering and discussion of consulting an attorney.
When Sampson moved to invite any K-6 student to attend school in January, and Doran refused to allow the motion to be heard, Sampson challenged the president’s ruling. He lost the challenge in a narrow vote of the board.
Gaborik suggested a recess and calling a lawyer. After a break, Doran moved on with the meeting saying later that a lawyer was on standby but not consulted.
Sandi Ryan, head of the teachers union, told the school board that teachers Outside are getting burned out from being asked to do too much and are leaving the profession.
The head of the education support staff union, Jasmine Adkins-Brown, told the board that school support staff are working on tasks outside of their job descriptions and are maxed out on responsibilities.
In a separate discussion, school board member Erin Morotti pressed Mindy O’Neall, presiding officer of the Borough Assembly who was acting as school board liaison, about whether the assembly will make up for an expected education funding shortfall.
Lower enrollment numbers are translating to less state funding, and the school district has not laid off employees.
Morotti said the district faces tough times financially.
Borough leaders a few years ago promised to help the school district with finances in an emergency after pressuring the Board of Education to spend down tens of millions of public funds that had been stockpiled in reserves.
“What is the position now?” Morotti asked O’Neall.
The assemblywoman said budget discussions are forthcoming.
“We value the education of our community, and we’ll do what we can to fund it at an appropriate level,” O’Neall said.
Public testimony on expanding services at public schools was mixed with several teachers weighing in against it.
In addition to public health concerns, teachers are worried about being asked to simultaneously teach online and in-person.
At least two parents who work in health care, including nurse Bridgett Watkins, provided testimony that schools must be opened for the well-being of students.
“We as parents can only do so much,” Watkins wrote in an email to the school board. “These children are your responsibility, and you are neglecting their needs.”
