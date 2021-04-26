Fairbanks families turned out in big numbers Saturday for an Earth Day celebration at Pioneer Park. Hosted by the Folk School of Fairbanks, Calypso Farm, Interior Alaska Land Trust and Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition, the afternoon outdoor event included booths and information on solar power, seed planting, a scavenger hunt for families, and other Earth-friendly activities and information. The warm weekend brought out a larger than expected crowd, a Calypso Farm member said, as families took advantage of good weather and warm temperatures to get outside. The Saturday event capped off a week of Earth Day activities, which included an Earth Day poetry and art walk at Creamer’s Field, mask making events, lectures and talks, and a film viewing.
— Gary Black