A 43-year-old Stebbins man has been charged with attempted murder and other felonies for allegedly shooting at people, pouring gasoline on a family member and burning down a cabin Wednesday at a remote camp in Western Alaska.
According to an Alaska State Trooper news release, John William Aluska argued with a family member while they were camping with several other families about 30 miles outside of Stebbins. Aluska allegedly threatened to kill everyone and then himself, fired a rifle at two people and pointed the rifle at several others.
Aluska poured gas on a female family member and threatened to burn her, according to troopers. Aluska then burned down a 100-year-old located near the campsite. The cabin was destroyed but the fire was contained within a 30 yard area due to recent heavy rainfall, according to the release.
Aluska initially fled from responding troopers but turned himself in later. He was arraigned at the Kotzebue Courthouse at 12:30 p.m. today, according to online court records.
Aluska is charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree arson, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault, second-degree terroristic threatening and fourth-degree weapons misconduct. All but the weapons charge are felonies.
Troopers did not say if anyone was injured during the incident.
Stebbins is a village of approximately 560 people located on an island on the south side of Norton Sound, about 120 air miles south of Nome.
