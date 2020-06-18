The state of Alaska has moved a notorious tourist attraction — often known just as "the bus" — from the Stampede Trail on the west side of the Teklanika river.
The bus has long been a destination for pilgrims enamored with the book and subsequent movie “Into The Wild.” Several people have died making the journey to the bus.
“It is no longer a perilous attraction,” said Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker, who was on site when a Chinook helicopter deposited the bus in a gravel pit off Stampede Trail earlier today.
The state Department of Natural Resources spearheaded moving the bus, according to Walker. He described it as a multi-agency task between the military, state Department of Natural Resources and state Department of Transportation.
Today, the bus was being moved to “safe storage,” Walker said, but did not reveal that location. It was photographed on the back of a flatbed truck heading south on the Parks Highway in the Denali Park area.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
