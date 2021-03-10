Five law enforcement involved in a fatal weekend shooting have been identified.
Alaska State Troopers and the Fairbanks International Airport Police and Fire Department released the names of the five late Tuesday night after the required waiting period of 72 hours, as per state law.
The officers involved include Sgt. Tyler Stuart, a 10-year trooper veteran; trooper David Bozman, a six-year veteran; trooper James Kimura, an 18-year veteran; trooper Cody Royer, a seven-month veteran; and officer Benjamin Barenburg, a two-year veteran of the Fairbanks Airport Police and Fire Department.
The five were involved in the shooting death of 27-year-old Jessie Peter of North Pole, following an altercation Saturday night at La Quinta Inn & Suites, 4920 Dale Road. According to a public safety dispatch, troopers were called to the hotel in response to reports of a man causing a disturbance with hotel staff. The report states the disturbance turned physical and Peter brandished a gun and began firing it inside of the building.
Peter left the hotel, the report stated, and started walking down Dale Road while firing his gun. Troopers and airport police department officers found Peter on Dale Road, who “ignored verbal commands from law enforcement while reloading his handgun and during the contact, he pointed his handgun at law enforcement,” the report stated.
Peter was declared dead at the scene. No law enforcement officer was injured in the shooting.
Not much information is being released at this time as the shooting is still under investigation.
"From here the Alaska Bureau of Investigation will continue their thorough investigation into all of the facts surrounding the incident and that information will be forwarded to the Office of Special Prosecutions for review," trooper public information officer Austin McDaniel wrote in an email to the News-Miner. "We don’t want to get ahead of these highly trained investigators or OSP, so I can’t provide any additional comment on the events that led up to the shooting. We really appreciate the public’s patience as we work this case."
